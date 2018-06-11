Trussville, Alabama 2020 defensive back Malachi Moore spent Sunday in Knoxville working out with the Vols and the 4-star prospect left with some new tricks of the trade and a good vibe about Tennessee.



“It was good,” Moore said. “I really liked the technique stuff that Terry Fair taught me. He's done it at the highest level so he knows the tricks of the trade with the cornerback position.

“I felt like I did well. I learned a lot and I got a lot of good feedback from coach Fair.”

Sunday's visit to Rocky Top was Moore's second this spring and he's developing a solid relationship with the Vols.

“I talk to Coach Fair and Coach (Tino) Sunseri often,” Moore offered. “Tennessee has a lot of my interest. I really like the relationships I'm building up there and I like what coach Pruitt is doing in making a 180-degree change with the program. I also talked to some of the players like Jeremy Banks and he said it was great up there.”

For Moore, the recruiting travels continue. He will visit LSU on Friday and will camp at Alabama a week from today.

With a decision obviously a long ways away, Moore does have an early idea of a couple of things he's looking for in a school.

“I want a place that their defense plays a lot of press man coverage because that's my best strength and I also would a defensive minded head coach. With Coach Pruitt at Tennessee that's another reason I'm interested in them.”