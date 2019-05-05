Four star offensive tackle and Memphis, Tenn. standout Chris Morris spent Saturday on Rocky Top visiting with the Vol coaches and a key current player as his hotly contested recruitment continues.

Morris visited with head coach Jeremy Pruitt, offensive line coach Will Friend, and assistant coach David Johnson. Pruitt’s message was simple. The help wanted sign is out for 6-5, 275 pound prospect.

“Basically, he was just telling me where I would fit on the team and how much the o-line needs improvement,” Morris said.

“Coach Friend and I just chilled out. We watched a little film on myself and Trent Williams (Washington Redskins left tackle). We sat around and laughed some and ate.”

In addition to the coaches, Morris spent time with current Vol Trey Smith, who had a few words of advice for handling the recruiting process.

“Trey told me to keep my head screwed on and focus on the football stuff,” Morris said. “He told me there’s going to be plenty of distractions. He said just to keep having a passion for the game and that UT is the best spot.”

Morris and Smith have spoken before and Morris is a fan because of the way Smith handles things.

“He has a passion for the game,” Morris said. “He talked to me about him coming back for next season and stuff. Just how he has fought to get back to the game of football is impressive.”

Morris who recently visited Texas A&M and will see more schools in the coming weeks said the Vols remind up on his list.

“Basically, I wasn’t looking for anything different,” Morris said. “I was just coming back and hang out. I didn’t come and find anything new. Everything is improving on and off the field. I just wanted to come back and talk some.”

“Tennessee is pretty high. They have been on me since my freshman year.”

No decision timetable is set for Morris but when it comes times to make his college choice it will come down to three things.

“Family, football and connections, having relationships for life after football is important.”