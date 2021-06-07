Nathan Robinson talks Vols, busy camp schedule

When Tennessee offered 2023 prospect Nathan Robinson from Greenbrier High School north of Nashville, the 6-5, 245 linebacker/defensive end was shocked.

Friday night when he camped as a part of Tennessee’s Neyland and night camp, Robinson got another surprise.

“I didn’t expect to work as a defensive lineman,” Robinson said. “That was unexpected but I went and did the best I could and I feel like I did a pretty good job.”

Robinson, who has put on 25 pounds since the fall, knows at the next level his hand is going to be in the dirt and he’s fine with that.

“Mentally, linebacker tougher, but physically defensive line is tougher. I was telling Derek Taylor (teammate who also camped) that it’s a big guy on the offensive line punching you repeatedly so it was definitely physically more challenging. I had a good time and I’m good wherever anyone wants to put me.”

Robinson saw Tennessee’s spring game in person and liked the atmosphere he saw. He enjoyed Friday night getting to be on the grass in Neyland Stadium

“It was pretty awesome to be in the stadium working,” Robinson said. “It’s big but then when you are on the field it’s even bigger.”

He was also impressed with Tennessee’s staff as well.

“They were awesome,” Robinson said of the coaches. “They were welcoming. They sound like they really want me. The place is awesome. I really enjoyed myself at the camp.”

Robinson’s camp circuit is just getting cranked up. Over the next ten days Robinson will workout at six different places.

“I’m going to Auburn on Monday. Then I’m going to Ole Miss,” Robinson said. “Then after a couple of days off, I finish with Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.

“All of this is crazy, I thought I might go to a couple of camps but not anything like this.”

Despite his recruitment surprisingly taking off Robinson’s goal this month remains a simple one.

“It’s just about meeting people and continuing to improve.”