Back on February 5, student-athletes from the middle to high school ranks descended upon Parkview (Ga.) High School from multiple states to gather and compete in the NCEC All-American Showcase.

Some of the states that were represented were Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, New Jersey and Alabama, among others. Derrick Tatum – CEO of Elite Football Talent and now a part of the U.S. Army Bowl selection committee – put the event together, and it did not disappoint.

With Elite Football Talent, Coach Tatum has been able to provide education, exposure and training to young student-athletes all across the country – helping many obtain college scholarships.

Bringing in talent from all over will only broaden the chance to find a diamond in the rough. Safe to say, a few were discovered that day. The camp tested the prospects in combine-like fashion with drills such as the 40-yard dash, shuttle drill, broad jump and much more.

Once the testing period was complete, the camp moved into a deep positional period where the athletes were trained up and put through drills specifically geared towards their position. Then the fun stuff began as that transitioned into some 1-on-1's, where some of the top guys started to stand apart from the rest.