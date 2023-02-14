National College Evaluation Camp: Recapping event and top performers
Back on February 5, student-athletes from the middle to high school ranks descended upon Parkview (Ga.) High School from multiple states to gather and compete in the NCEC All-American Showcase.
Some of the states that were represented were Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, New Jersey and Alabama, among others. Derrick Tatum – CEO of Elite Football Talent and now a part of the U.S. Army Bowl selection committee – put the event together, and it did not disappoint.
With Elite Football Talent, Coach Tatum has been able to provide education, exposure and training to young student-athletes all across the country – helping many obtain college scholarships.
Bringing in talent from all over will only broaden the chance to find a diamond in the rough. Safe to say, a few were discovered that day. The camp tested the prospects in combine-like fashion with drills such as the 40-yard dash, shuttle drill, broad jump and much more.
Once the testing period was complete, the camp moved into a deep positional period where the athletes were trained up and put through drills specifically geared towards their position. Then the fun stuff began as that transitioned into some 1-on-1's, where some of the top guys started to stand apart from the rest.
There were plenty of storylines throughout the day on many guys who took part in the showcase.
For now, we will focus on the award winners and those recognized for their camp production.
MVP: Middle School QB
Brayden Graceffa C/O 2027
FB: Brayden Graceffa
IG: @braydengraceffaqb1
Twitter: @braydengraceffa
Landen Holley C/O 2027
IG: @officialholleywood
Twitter: @LandenHolleyQB
Sebastian Heard C/O 2029
IG: @Boxtopassassin_15
Twitter: @BoxTopAssassin
Antoine Williams C/O 2028
MVP: Middle School WR
Seantavious Perrin C/O 2027
Twitter: @poohperrin
Braylen Averett C/O 2029
IG: @bigplayyy.ba4
Tyson Davis C/O 2031
IG: @tysondavisath
Twitter: @TysonDavis3ATH
Ayden Montgomery
Twitter: @aydenm84
Aden Little C/O 2029
Kesean Bowman C/O 2027
IG: @bo.2raw
Twitter: @K3B02
MVP: Middle School RB
Kareem Shaw C/O 2027
Twitter: @kareemshaw5star
Noah Merriweather C/O 2027
IG: @1njblur
Twitter: @NJMerriweather
Edmund McAllister III C/O 2029
IG: @lilemac4
Twitter: @emac2029
MVP: Middle School OL
MVP Will Schuh C/O 2027
IG: @willschuh27
Twitter: @willschuh27
Markel Martin
Ziggy "The Dozer" Williams C/O 2029
Twitter: @ZiggyTHEDOZER
MVP: Middle School DL
Garrett "Dude" Robinson C/O 2029
IG: @that_dude_realrare
Twitter: @that_dude5_0
MVP: Middle School LB
Kaleem Cheatham C/O 2027
IG: @1luhh.kaleem
MVP: Middle School DB
Kevin "KJ" Caldwell C/O 2027
Twitter: @Kjcaldwell12
Christian Wells
Levi Scott III C/O 2029
IG: @SportsGod1K
Elijah T. Washington C/O 2029
IG: @elizestywitit
Twitter: @Birdman_Island
Cameron Snape C/O 2029
IG: @nbacam201
MVP: High School WR
MVP Christopher Holland C/O 2024
IG: @cholland_88
Twitter: @CHolland_88
Tremayne Cheers Jr. C/O 2025
Jaron Tandy C/O 2024
IG: @2WO_9INE._
Twitter: @JARONTANDY_
MVP: High School RB
MVP Harry Zo Smalls C/O 2025
Twitter: @zo_smalls
Tyler Solomon C/O 2026
Twitter: @Tyler_Solomon28
MVP: High School DL
MVP De'Zavion Holman
Dante Overstreet
MVP: High School LB
MVP De'Andre Heard C/O 2024
IG: @realhitter_.Dre
Twitter: @dreheard11
Jalon McElderry C/O 2025
IG: @jalon.5x
MVP: High School DB
MVP Khylen Harris C/O 2025
IG: @4stars_scooter
Twitter: @KhylenNorman
Jermaine Stinson C/O 2024
IG: @jermaine.s20
Twitter: @jermaine_s20
Percy Towns C/O2025
Twitter: @ptowns2886
Tito Williams C/O2024
Twitter: @TitoWilliams21
Davis Price
Terrance Lee C/O 2024
Twitter: @Terranc16661108
Sabastian Jones C/O 2026
Twitter: @jones_sabastian
Kirees Williams
Dre Martin C/O 2024 *two consecutive 40s in the sub 4.4 range. First run- 4.49 Second run- 4.44*
Twitter: @Dre_martin24
Dallas Carter C/O 2025
*** Noteworthy Mentions ***
The camp even had a few known prospects drop in to spectate and mentor some of the younger athletes.
– 2025 DB Anquon Fegans was in attendance as he was presented his invite to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
– 2025 DB Jaylen Bell – LSU commit
– 2024 Rivals250 four-star DB Jaylin Crawford
MVP: High School QB
MVP Kalil Barno C/O 2025
IG: @juskalil
Twitter: @Kalilbarno
Edwin Merriweather C/O 2024
IG: @m3rriweather
Twitter: @edwinmerriweat1
DJ Bordeaux C/O 2026
Twitter: @__GODJ__
*****
