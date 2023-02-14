News More News
National College Evaluation Camp: Recapping event and top performers

2025 four-star Thompson (Ala.) Anquon Fegans has been invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
2025 four-star Thompson (Ala.) Anquon Fegans has been invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. (Dale Dowden)
Dale Dowden • VolReport
Lead Football Recruiting Reporter
@Dale_Dowden
My name is Dale Dowden and I am the Lead Recruiting Reporter for VolReport, a Rivals.com network. My exp, 2016-2018- Sleeper Recruit, 2019- VR², and 2020-2022- Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

Back on February 5, student-athletes from the middle to high school ranks descended upon Parkview (Ga.) High School from multiple states to gather and compete in the NCEC All-American Showcase.

Some of the states that were represented were Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, New Jersey and Alabama, among others. Derrick Tatum – CEO of Elite Football Talent and now a part of the U.S. Army Bowl selection committee – put the event together, and it did not disappoint.

With Elite Football Talent, Coach Tatum has been able to provide education, exposure and training to young student-athletes all across the country – helping many obtain college scholarships.

Bringing in talent from all over will only broaden the chance to find a diamond in the rough. Safe to say, a few were discovered that day. The camp tested the prospects in combine-like fashion with drills such as the 40-yard dash, shuttle drill, broad jump and much more.

Once the testing period was complete, the camp moved into a deep positional period where the athletes were trained up and put through drills specifically geared towards their position. Then the fun stuff began as that transitioned into some 1-on-1's, where some of the top guys started to stand apart from the rest.

There were plenty of storylines throughout the day on many guys who took part in the showcase.

For now, we will focus on the award winners and those recognized for their camp production.

MVP: Middle School QB

Brayden Graceffa C/O 2027
FB: Brayden Graceffa
IG: @braydengraceffaqb1
Twitter: @braydengraceffa

Landen Holley C/O 2027
IG: @officialholleywood
Twitter: @LandenHolleyQB

Sebastian Heard C/O 2029
IG: @Boxtopassassin_15
Twitter: @BoxTopAssassin

Antoine Williams C/O 2028

MVP: Middle School WR

Seantavious Perrin C/O 2027
Twitter: @poohperrin

Braylen Averett C/O 2029
IG: @bigplayyy.ba4

Tyson Davis C/O 2031
IG: @tysondavisath
Twitter: @TysonDavis3ATH

Ayden Montgomery
Twitter: @aydenm84

Aden Little C/O 2029

Kesean Bowman C/O 2027
IG: @bo.2raw
Twitter: @K3B02

MVP: Middle School RB

The 2027 Warren County (Ga.) running back ran a 4.41 in the 40 during the NCEC Showcase.
The 2027 Warren County (Ga.) running back ran a 4.41 in the 40 during the NCEC Showcase.

Kareem Shaw C/O 2027
Twitter: @kareemshaw5star

Noah Merriweather C/O 2027
IG: @1njblur
Twitter: @NJMerriweather

Edmund McAllister III C/O 2029
IG: @lilemac4
Twitter: @emac2029

MVP: Middle School OL

MVP Will Schuh C/O 2027
IG: @willschuh27
Twitter: @willschuh27

Markel Martin

Ziggy "The Dozer" Williams C/O 2029
Twitter: @ZiggyTHEDOZER

MVP: Middle School DL

Garrett "Dude" Robinson C/O 2029
IG: @that_dude_realrare
Twitter: @that_dude5_0

MVP: Middle School LB

Kaleem Cheatham C/O 2027
IG: @1luhh.kaleem

MVP: Middle School DB

Kevin "KJ" Caldwell C/O 2027
Twitter: @Kjcaldwell12

Christian Wells

Levi Scott III C/O 2029
IG: @SportsGod1K

Elijah T. Washington C/O 2029
IG: @elizestywitit
Twitter: @Birdman_Island

Cameron Snape C/O 2029
IG: @nbacam201

MVP: High School WR

High school wide receiver Top Performers at the NCEC All-American Showcase.
High school wide receiver Top Performers at the NCEC All-American Showcase.

MVP Christopher Holland C/O 2024
IG: @cholland_88
Twitter: @CHolland_88

Tremayne Cheers Jr. C/O 2025

Jaron Tandy C/O 2024
IG: @2WO_9INE._
Twitter: @JARONTANDY_

MVP: High School RB

MVP Harry Zo Smalls C/O 2025
Twitter: @zo_smalls

Tyler Solomon C/O 2026
Twitter: @Tyler_Solomon28

MVP: High School DL

MVP De'Zavion Holman

Dante Overstreet

MVP: High School LB

MVP De'Andre Heard C/O 2024
IG: @realhitter_.Dre
Twitter: @dreheard11

Jalon McElderry C/O 2025
IG: @jalon.5x

MVP: High School DB

High school defensive back Top Performers at the NCEC All-American Showcase.
High school defensive back Top Performers at the NCEC All-American Showcase.

MVP Khylen Harris C/O 2025
IG: @4stars_scooter
Twitter: @KhylenNorman

Jermaine Stinson C/O 2024
IG: @jermaine.s20
Twitter: @jermaine_s20

Percy Towns C/O2025
Twitter: @ptowns2886

Tito Williams C/O2024
Twitter: @TitoWilliams21

Davis Price

Terrance Lee C/O 2024
Twitter: @Terranc16661108

Sabastian Jones C/O 2026
Twitter: @jones_sabastian

Kirees Williams

Dre Martin C/O 2024 *two consecutive 40s in the sub 4.4 range. First run- 4.49 Second run- 4.44*
Twitter: @Dre_martin24

Dallas Carter C/O 2025

*** Noteworthy Mentions ***

The camp even had a few known prospects drop in to spectate and mentor some of the younger athletes.

– 2025 DB Anquon Fegans was in attendance as he was presented his invite to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

– 2025 DB Jaylen Bell LSU commit

– 2024 Rivals250 four-star DB Jaylin Crawford

MVP: High School QB

High School quarterback Top Performers at the NCEC Showcase.
High School quarterback Top Performers at the NCEC Showcase.

MVP Kalil Barno C/O 2025
IG: @juskalil
Twitter: @Kalilbarno

Edwin Merriweather C/O 2024
IG: @m3rriweather
Twitter: @edwinmerriweat1

DJ Bordeaux C/O 2026
Twitter: @__GODJ__

*****

