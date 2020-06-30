VolQuest - Nebraska commit Christopher Paul talks Felton, Vols offer

Nebraska commit Christopher Paul talks Felton, Vols offer
Nebraska commit Christopher Paul – a 6-foot-1, 220-pound inside linebacker – picked up his first SEC offer from Tennessee this week which came from a guy the Paul’s and the rest of the Crisp County...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news