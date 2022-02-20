New-look pitching staff sparks Vols' sweep of Georgia Southern

No. 19 Tennessee cruised to a sweep of Georgia Southern to start its 2022 season over the weekend.

The Vols won 9-0 on Friday night, 10-3 on Saturday and 14-0 in the Sunday finale to outscore the Eagles 33-3. It marked the fourth consecutive year Tony Vitello’s club opened the season with a sweep.

Despite taking advantage of a new-look Southern pitching staff, it wasn’t the bats that were the story of the weekend. It was the debut of so many talented arms across Tennessee’s new-look staff.

“It’s pretty evident we have arms to be envious of,” Tony Vitello said Sunday afternoon. “There’s guys with good stuff, it’s just a matter of throwing strikes.”

It all started on Friday with highly-touted freshman Chase Burns, who pitched five scoreless innings, only walked one, allowed just two hits and struck out five to earn his first career win.

“He pitched how he has in scrimmages for us which is great,” Vitello said. “We’re certainly facing good competition as everyone saw tonight. But it’s not any different than anything we’ve been doing, so there’s no need to add anything extra to it. He’s already got good stuff going on.”

Tennessee anticipated the start of another highly-touted offseason on Saturday. Vitello gave the ball to Georgia Southern transfer Chase Dollander to face his old team and the righty didn’t disappoint.

“(Dollander) was phenomenal,” Vitello said. “He’s not necessarily built up to go the distance you’ll see a starter go come May or even earlier than that. It’s sad he gave up three earned runs in a shorter outing because 11 strikeouts and over two strikeouts an outing is what he averaged. The bottom line is he set the tone for the day.

“Chase (Dollander) is a hard kid to dislike, so I assume he left on relatively good terms. Not my business. We were a little late to the party jumping in on him, but we were fortunate enough to win a battle with most SEC teams, because I think he’s one of the better arms in our league.”

Dollander gave up three runs in the sixth, but he struck out 11 on the afternoon and six in a row at one point. He didn't allow a walk.

It didn’t stop with Dollander in terms of big offseason additions making their debuts. Vanderbilt transfer Ethan Smith followed up Dollander on Saturday and picked up his first career win.

Smith pitched a scoreless seventh inning. The mid-state native did give up three hits, but didn't give up a walk and picked up a strikeout.

“(Smith’s) got a really good breaking ball, he showed that a few times, and had a presence about him that displays he’s got some experience as well,” Vitello said. “Until we get some guys out there, that’s kind of what we’re looking for.”

As if three big offseason additions weren't enough, Sunday displayed two homegrown talents making their debut.

True freshman Drew Beam received the starting nod and pitched three scoreless innings of work. Beam did give up three walks, but only allowed one hit and recorded his first career strikeout.

“I thought Drew Beam — even on a couple of occasions where he didn’t get a call — was around the plate the whole game,” Vitello said.

Knoxville native Ben Joyce also made his highly-anticipated debut on Sunday. The hard-throwing righty only threw two pitches after coming in with two outs, but his first pitch on the bump for the Vols was a 100 mph heater.

“To get Joyce out there was fun for the crowd,” Vitello said. “As he develops, I truly feel like he’s going to be like Halvy and Tidwell where it’s going to be like picking up a free agent in the middle of the year. As he gains experience he’s going to be fun to watch.”

It was just one weekend, but for a pitching staff that lost several key pieces off of last year’s Omaha team, it seems to have reloaded seamlessly.