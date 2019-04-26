ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Quanterius Lusk is an unknown quantity on the recruiting trail, but that’s about to change for the 2021 Cane Ridge lineman.

The 6-foot-3, 278-pound tackle is just 15-years-old, and before today had no Twitter. Before today, he had no Rivals profile, but now Lusk is a new name for Tennessee fans to know.

Last week, Tee Martin stopped by Cane Ridge and offered Lusk his first college scholarship.

“I was pretty surprised. That was my first offer,” Lusk told Volquest.

“It felt good. I was just thinking now I need to keep grinding to get more.”

Lusk plays the 4i for Cane Ridge and said his best attribute is “power.”

He is about putting in work and not worrying about a process that is very foreign to him.

“I don’t know what to think because I haven’t been through this,” Lusk said.

His coach Eddie Woods, who has developed into one of the state’s top coaches, concurred, saying, “He’s a freakish athlete for a big, old kid. He’s rare. Tennessee liked his size and his strength. His footwork.

"As a young man for his footwork to be so good, that’s what Tennessee really liked.”