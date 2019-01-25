New Orleans 4-star to see the Vols again this weekend
While Tennessee’s focus on the class of 2019 centers around three players, including two who will officially visit next weekend, the Vols will once again host a number of 2020 prospects on unoffici...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news