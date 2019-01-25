Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-25 12:38:38 -0600') }} football Edit

New Orleans 4-star to see the Vols again this weekend

Hblfqg9ls5mtpi8puqf4
Rivals.com
Brent Hubbs • VolQuest.com
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher

While Tennessee’s focus on the class of 2019 centers around three players, including two who will officially visit next weekend, the Vols will once again host a number of 2020 prospects on unoffici...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}