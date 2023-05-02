Neyland Stadium was the site of three of college football's most high profile games last season.

Tennessee hosted top 20 games against Florida, Alabama and Kentucky, winning all three on its way to an 11-2 season that included an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.

The Vols' home turf may be the site even bigger games in the coming years.

The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024, moving from the current four-team format that includes two semifinals games and the national championship game.

The move will allow the top seeds to host first round games, a significant shakeup that will bring important postseason games to campuses.

The new format, including dates was released on Tuesday.