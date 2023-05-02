Neyland Stadium could host playoff games in new scheduling format
Neyland Stadium was the site of three of college football's most high profile games last season.
Tennessee hosted top 20 games against Florida, Alabama and Kentucky, winning all three on its way to an 11-2 season that included an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.
The Vols' home turf may be the site even bigger games in the coming years.
The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024, moving from the current four-team format that includes two semifinals games and the national championship game.
The move will allow the top seeds to host first round games, a significant shakeup that will bring important postseason games to campuses.
The new format, including dates was released on Tuesday.
2024 College Football Playoff
First Round (On Campus)
Friday, Dec. 20, 2024: Game 1 (evening)
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024: Game 2, 3, 4 (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)
Friday, Jan. 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20, 2025: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
2025 College Football Playoff
First Round (On Campus)
Friday, Dec. 19, 2025: Game 1 (evening)
Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025: Game 2, 3, 4 (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026: Capital One Orange Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening).
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)
Friday, Jan. 9, 2026: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (evening)
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
What it means for Tennessee
The idea of moving playoff games to campus has been advocated since the College Football Playoff was created in 2014.
Homefield advantage with the season on the line should provide the kind of interest and drama that sets the college football regular season apart from other sports.
Tennessee has plenty of reason to believe that Neyland Stadium could end up hosting playoff contests under Josh Heupel.
Behind one of the most prolific offenses in the country, the Vols debuted at No. 1 in the initial release of the College Football Playoff Top 25 and were squarely in the playoff picture until late in the season.
Based on the final rankings for the 2022 season, Tennessee would have hosted a first round game as the No. 8 seed against Kansas State with a win setting up a rematch against SEC East rival Georgia in the quarterfinals.
