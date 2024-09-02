The first week of SEC play is in the books with Tennessee off to a dazzling starter.
Behind Nico Iamaleava's first half, the Vols downed Chattanooga 69-3 inside Neyland Stadium.
On Monday, Iamaleava, a redshirt freshman, was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week alongside Ryan Williams at Alabama.
Iamaleava threw for 314 yards in the first half against the Mocs which set a school record for most yards in a single half in school history. He also connected for three touchdowns and steered Tennessee to a 45-0 advantage at the halftime break.
In the matchup, he completed 22-of-28 passes without turning the ball over. This was the fourth 300-yard half in Tennessee history.
Iamaleava's started featured 10-for-10 on throws out the gate for 159 yards and two scores before he finally threw an incompletion.
This was his second start of his career and first regular season start and his home debut as the starter.
Now, he will turn his attention to NC State in a game that will be played in Charlotte. It will air on ABC with kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
