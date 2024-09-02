The first week of SEC play is in the books with Tennessee off to a dazzling starter.

Behind Nico Iamaleava's first half, the Vols downed Chattanooga 69-3 inside Neyland Stadium.

On Monday, Iamaleava, a redshirt freshman, was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week alongside Ryan Williams at Alabama.

