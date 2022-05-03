No. 1 Tennessee dominates Alabama A&M
KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (39-4, 18-2 SEC) hosts Alabama A&M in this week's midweek contest.
First pitch: 6 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network+
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Starting Lineup
Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s midweek win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday night:
Rounding 1st — Bombs Away
Tennessee hit five home runs to beat Alabama A&M by 13 and improve to 41-4 on the season.
The Vols’ fifth home of the night was their 108th of the season, breaking the program record for home runs in a season with 11 regular season games and an entire postseason remaining.
Jordan Beck got things going in the first inning with a three-run home before Kyle Booker hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Blake Burke then hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning,
Junior infielder Ethan Payne hit Tennessee’s program-tying home run in the seventh inning when he crushed a two-run shot. It was the first home run of Payne’s career.
Logan Steenstra hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to set the new program record.
Rounding 2nd — Chase Dollander returns
Vols sophomore RHP Chase Dollander returned to action on Tuesday against the Bulldogs for the first time in 17 days.
In his first action since being struck by a line drive against Alabama, Dollander got a line drive out to left, allowed a single through the right side and struck out the third and final batter he faced. He threw nine pitches, six of which were strikes.
Rounding 3rd — Beck’s friends
Alabama A&M is located 14 minutes from Hazel Green High School where Vols right fielder Jordan Beck went to high school. Beck had no regard for his hometown Bulldogs.
The junior tallied four RBIs on the night. Beck hit a three-run home run to left field in the first inning and then hit an RBI single in the second inning. He finished the night 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs, a run scored and a homer.
Headed for Home — Johnny Wholestaff
10 different Tennessee pitchers pitched on Tuesday against the Bulldogs.
Zander Sechrist, Chase Dollander, Kirby Connell, Gavin Brasosky, Hollis Fanning, Wyatt Evans, JD McCracken, Grant Cherry, Drew Patterson and Ethan Smith combined to allow just one run on four hits. They walked four and struck out eight.
Sechrist made his ninth midweek start of the season and pitched 1.1 innings before Dollander returned to action. Sechrist allowed one hit, but didn’t allow a walk and struck out one.
Key Plays
T-1st: Alabama A&M 0, Tennessee 0
Bulldogs left fielder Nemo Wright led off the game with a single and then advanced to second on a bunt. Zander Sechrist bounced back with a fly out to right field and a strikeout to get out of the inning.
B-1st: Alabama A&M 0, Tennessee 3 (+3)
Jordan Beck hit a three-run home run in the first inning after Seth Stephenson and Jorel Ortega walked to lead off the inning.
T-2nd: Alabama A&M 0, Tennessee 3
Chase Dollander made his first appearance in 17 days against Alabama A&M when he relieved Zander Sechrist with one outs.
In his first game back since taking a line drive off his pitching arm against Alabama, Dollander recorded a line drive out to third, allowed a single through the right side and ended the inning with a strikeout.
B-2nd: Alabama A&M 0, Tennessee 4 (+1)
After Seth Stephenson was hit by a pitch and Jorel Ortega walked with one-out, Jordan Beck hit an RBI single for his fourth RBI of the game. It extended the Vols lead to 4-0.
B-4th: Alabama A&M 0, Tennessee 8 (+4)
Seth Stephenson doubled with two outs and then scored on an A&M error after Blake Burke walked. Kyle Booker then hit a two-run home run to extend Tennessee's lead to 7-0.
Christian Moore hit an RBI single later in the inning to make it 8-0.
B-5th: Alabama A&M 0, Tennessee 11 (+3)
After Logan Chambers and Charlie Taylor walked with one out, Blake Burke hit a three-run home run to make it 11-0. It was Burke's sixth home run of the season.
T-6th: Alabama A&M 1 (+1), Tennessee 11
The Bulldogs got on the board in the sixth inning on an RBI single after Hollis Fanning gave up a single and hit a batter to lead off the frame.
B-7th: Alabama A&M 1, Tennessee 13 (+2)
Ethan Payne hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning. It was his first career home run.
B-8th: Alabama A&M 1, Tennessee 14 (+1)
Vols infielder Logan Steenstra hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to extend their lead to 14-1.
Final Box Score
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)
NCBWA: No. 1 (-)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)
Baseball America: No. 1 (-)
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, May 3
Midweek Game – Alabama A&M (1) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (14)
Thursday, May 5
Game 1 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Kentucky — 7 p.m. ET
Friday, May 6
Game 2 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Kentucky — 6:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 7
Game 3 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Kentucky — 2 p.m. ET