No. 1 Tennessee dominates Alabama A&M

Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s midweek win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday night:

Rounding 1st — Bombs Away

Tennessee hit five home runs to beat Alabama A&M by 13 and improve to 41-4 on the season.

The Vols’ fifth home of the night was their 108th of the season, breaking the program record for home runs in a season with 11 regular season games and an entire postseason remaining.

Jordan Beck got things going in the first inning with a three-run home before Kyle Booker hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Blake Burke then hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning,

Junior infielder Ethan Payne hit Tennessee’s program-tying home run in the seventh inning when he crushed a two-run shot. It was the first home run of Payne’s career.

Logan Steenstra hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to set the new program record.

Rounding 2nd — Chase Dollander returns

Vols sophomore RHP Chase Dollander returned to action on Tuesday against the Bulldogs for the first time in 17 days.

In his first action since being struck by a line drive against Alabama, Dollander got a line drive out to left, allowed a single through the right side and struck out the third and final batter he faced. He threw nine pitches, six of which were strikes.

Rounding 3rd — Beck’s friends

Alabama A&M is located 14 minutes from Hazel Green High School where Vols right fielder Jordan Beck went to high school. Beck had no regard for his hometown Bulldogs.

The junior tallied four RBIs on the night. Beck hit a three-run home run to left field in the first inning and then hit an RBI single in the second inning. He finished the night 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs, a run scored and a homer.

Headed for Home — Johnny Wholestaff

10 different Tennessee pitchers pitched on Tuesday against the Bulldogs.

Zander Sechrist, Chase Dollander, Kirby Connell, Gavin Brasosky, Hollis Fanning, Wyatt Evans, JD McCracken, Grant Cherry, Drew Patterson and Ethan Smith combined to allow just one run on four hits. They walked four and struck out eight.

Sechrist made his ninth midweek start of the season and pitched 1.1 innings before Dollander returned to action. Sechrist allowed one hit, but didn’t allow a walk and struck out one.