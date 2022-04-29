No. 1 Tennessee routs No. 19 Auburn 17-4 in series opener

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (38-3, 17-1 SEC) hosts No. 19 Auburn (30-12, 11-7 SEC) in this weekend's series opener.

Key Plays

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Freshman RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 2.12 ERA) starts for the Vols. Burns is making his 11th start of the season.

Burns' season stats: 51.0 IP, 33 H, 17 R, 12 ER, 18 BB, 66 K, .178 opponent BA

Auburn's starting pitcher: Junior LHP Hayden Mullins (2-1, 3.55 ERA) starts for the Tigers. Mullins is making his eighth start of the season.

Mullins' season stats: 33.0 IP, 22 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 24 BB, 42 K, .196 opponent BA

T2: Auburn 0, Tennessee 0

Chase Burns allowed his first hit in the second with two outs when Brooks Carlson hit a double to right-center. Burns then got a ground ball to first to get out of the inning.

B2: Auburn 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)

Tennessee struck first following a lead off Drew Gilbert single and Trey Lipscomb walk. When Luc Lipcius then laid down a bunt, Auburn pitcher Hayden Mullins sailed the throw into right field, allowing Gilbert to score from second. Evan Russell then hit a sac fly to right to make it 2-0.

Auburn had to make a pitching change with two outs in the inning when Mullins suffered an apparent elbow injury. Lefty Tommy Sheehan took over on the mound for the Tigers.

T-3rd: Auburn 0, Tennessee 2

Chase Burns worked out of serious trouble in the third when he gave up a single and two walks to load the bases with no outs. Burns then proceeded to strike out No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 in Auburn's lineup to get out of the inning, including Tigers star first baseman Sonny DiChiara.

B-3rd: Auburn 0, Tennessee 2

Christian Moore walked to lead off the third, but Jorel Ortega flew out to center and Jordan Beck grounded into a double play.

T-4th: Auburn 0, Tennessee 2

After a lead off Auburn single, Chase Burns got a strikeout and a fielder's choice for two outs. Burns then allowed a double to put runners on second and third with two outs, before getting a fly ball to left to get out of the frame.

B-4th: Auburn 0, Tennessee 2

Trey Lipscomb walked with one out, but a Luc Lipcius ground ball and Evan Russell fly ball wipes it out.

T-5th: Auburn 0, Tennessee 2

Chase Burns struck out three in the top of the fifth around a two-out walk.

B-5th: Auburn 0, Tennessee 2

Cortland Lawson doubled to right center with one out, but Christian Moore flew out and Jorel Ortega grounded out to end the scoring threat and inning.

T-6th: Auburn 4 (+4), Tennessee 2

Auburn scored four runs in an eventful top of the sixth. After Burns gave up a single to lead off the inning and went down 2-0 to the hitter, Tony Vitello wasted little time going to the bullpen to bring in Will Mabrey, who eventually walked the hitter. After the Vols couldn't field a bunt, Auburn had the bases loaded with no outs.

Mabrey struck out a hitter for the first out, but then allowed an RBI single up the middle that Drew Gilbert saved a second run on when he threw out the tying-run at the plate.

Auburn third baseman Blake Rambusch then hit a three-run home run to give the Tigers a 4-2 lead.

B-7th: Auburn 4, Tennessee 10 (+8)

Evan Russell doubled, Seth Stephenson singled and Christian Moore singled to load the bases with no outs in the seventh. After Cortland Lawson hit an RBI single to cut Auburn's lead to 4-3, Jorel Ortega hit a grand slam to give the Vols a 7-4 lead.

After Ortega's grand slam, Drew Gilbert and Trey Lipscomb singled to put two on. It set the scene for Evan Russell to hit a three-run homer and extend UT's lead to 10-4.

B-8th: Auburn 4, Tennessee 17 (+7)

Tennessee scored seven runs in the eighth inning to open up the game and extend its lead to 17-4. Blake Burke and Jorel Ortega hit back-to-back home runs, Drew Gilbert hit an RBI single, Trey Lipscomb hit a two-run homer and Evan Russell hit a two-run homer.