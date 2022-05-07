No. 1 Tennessee looks to avoid being swept by Kentucky

The series finale is a seven-inning game because game two was suspended on Friday night and had to be completed on Saturday afternoon before game three could begin.

LEXINGTON — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (41-6, 19-4 SEC) looks to avoid being swept by Kentucky (26-20, 9-14 SEC).

Key Plays

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Freshman RHP Drew Beam (8-0, 2.14 ERA) made his 12th start of the season for the Vols. Season stats: 63.0 IP, 33 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 11 BB, 51 K, .153 opponent batting average

Kentucky's starting pitcher: Senior RHP Sean Harney (5-3, 2.72 ERA) made his third start of the season for the Cats. Season stats: 46.1 IP in 13 appearances, 38 H, 14 R, 14 ER, 13 BB, 47 K, .220 opponent batting average

T-1st: Tennessee 1 (+1), Kentucky 0

Jorel Ortega hit a one-out single for the Vols' first hit of the game. Two hitters later, Drew Gilbert an RBI double off the wall in center to give the Vols an early 1-0 lead.

B-1st: Tennessee 1, Kentucky 0

Cats second baseman Daniel Harris reached on an error by Cortland Lawson at short stop before stealing second and third base. In the process, Drew Beam was able to get a fly ball to left and a strikeout to end the inning and strand Harris.

T-2nd: Tennessee 1, Kentucky 0

Trey Lipscomb led off the inning with a single. The Vols then put on a hit-and-run in which Luc Lipcius hit it well, but right at the left fielder Hunter Jump who then doubled up Lipscomb at first who was running on the pitch.

Evan Russell later drew a two-out walk in the frame, but Christian Moore struck out to end the inning.