No. 1 Tennessee looks to clinch SEC East title against Kentucky

It’s not very often an SEC baseball team can clinch a division title the first week of May.

That’s the position Tennessee finds itself in though as it heads north to Lexington for a three-game series with Kentucky beginning Thursday night.

At 19-2 in SEC play, the Vols currently sit in first place in the SEC East, seven games ahead of second-place Georgia with nine games remaining. If they can sweep Kentucky this weekend, they’ll claim back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 1994 and 1995 Vols did so.

One would think it would be added motivation for this weekend’s series against the Cats. But Tony Vitello was unaware of the possibility Tennessee could clinch until he was asked about it on Tuesday night following a 14-1 win over Alabama A&M.

As for the players, they were too busy enjoying tacos from a local establishment to notice.

“I think if there's any heightened sense of anything, it's a divisional opponent, so there's a lot of familiarity, and you're wanting to win your division,” Vitello said. “At the end of the day, I've kind of followed (the player’s) lead. And it's kind of been what's the next thing we got in front of us. And, you know, to be honest with you, the next thing we got in front of us is you’ve got to go to class, you got to pack, we’ve got to lift, and we’ve got to get up there. But once we get up there, it'll be fun.

The Vols have essentially secured everything it set out to accomplish during the regular season.

Whether it be an SEC regular season title, an SEC East title, securing the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament or making sure they’re set to host a Regional and Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament; it’s simply all academic at this point.

With little to play for from a technical standpoint over the final three weeks before Tennessee heads to Hoover for the SEC Tournament, Vitello and his coaching staff are focused on making sure the Vols’ play doesn’t fall off.

“I think as a coaching staff, we're not paranoid or anything,” Vitello explained. “But you're on your toes to make sure, ‘Hey, it's a divisional opponent. We’ve got some good scouting info, pay attention to it. Make sure you get your preparation in the right way.’

“When you're on the road, you're always kind of on your toes, or have a heightened awareness of we need to get 'em fed the right way, sleep is important. So I think ‘performance’ is tough to say. I mean, if anyone tries to duplicate what went on Friday — when it just kind of exploded for us — is crazy. I think what's more realistic is you're in some games like Saturday, we talked about ‘muck and grind.’ There's gonna be one of those every weekend, you know? And then there's gonna be one that's really tight. For whatever reason, it always seems to be on Sundays. You look at our last two Game Threes, you might as well wait until the ninth inning to check out the scoreboard, because it's probably gonna come down to (the ninth inning) in one of those games.”

This weekend presents a different set of circumstances. For the first time all season long, Tennessee will play Thursday, Friday and Saturday instead of the usual Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It’ll be the first of three weekends in which the Vols do so. After traveling to Kentucky this weekend, they’ll return home to host Georgia next week. They’ll then travel to Mississippi State the following week to wrap up the regular season.

“I think it pinches both teams the same way,” Vitello said of the adjusted schedule. “If there's something where someone feels real negative, then it's up to you, as a player or a team or a coach to just spin it into a positive.

“You’ve got it the same on both sides. And unless you had a pitcher go 115 pitches or 120 pitches the weekend before or, someone else out of the bullpen gets really taxed, then it really shouldn't make much of a difference. It'll be mano a mano.”

Game one between the Vols and Cats is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, while game two on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. The series finale will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“(Kentucky) is one of many places in our league where they've spent a ton of money,” Vitello said. “It’s a really nice facility, similar surface to ours, which will be good, there'll be some familiarity. And one of the things I'd kill to go back in time and do as a player is do those night practices before the series starts. It's just, there's a heightened sense of everything, and it's a lot of fun.

“Why wait around for Friday? Thursday night ball is a good thing.”