No. 1 Tennessee looks to sweep Georgia

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (45-6, 22-4 SEC) goes for the sweep of Georgia (32-18, 13-13 SEC) in the series finale.

Key Plays

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Junior RHP Ben Joyce (2-1, 1.23 ERA) made his first start of the season and his 22nd appearance.

Joyce's season stats entering the game: 22.0 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 39 K, .143 opponent batting average

Georgia's starting pitcher: Sophomore LHP Liam Sullivan (3-3, 4.91 ERA) made his 10th start and 10th appearance of the season.

Sullivan's season stats entering the game: 36.2 IP, 37 H, 20 R, 20 ER, 14 BB, 36 K, .259 opponent batting average

T-1st: Georgia 0, Tennessee 0

Ben Joyce gave up a one-out walk, but bounced back with a strikeout and a fly ball to get out of the inning.

B-1st: Georgia 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)

Seth Stephenson walked to lead off the bottom half and Jordan Beck walked with one out to set up Drew Gilbert for an RBI single that gave Tennessee an early 1-0 lead.

The Vols could have had more in the inning, but Gilbert was doubled up on a fly ball to end the inning. As a result, they were unable to capitalize on having runners on second and third with one out.

B-2nd: Georgia 0, Tennessee 2 (+1)

Luc Lipcius hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead. It was an opposite field home run for his 13th of the season.

T-3rd: Georgia 0, Tennessee 2

Ben Joyce gave up a two-out walk, but bounced back with a strikeout to get out of the inning.

T-4th: Georgia 3 (+3), Tennessee 2

Georgia hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead.

Ben Joyce gave up a lead off single and after a strikeout, gave up a two-run homer run to right fielder Chaney Rogers to tie the game. Catcher Fernando Gonzalez then gave the Dawgs a 3-2 lead on a solo home run to left field.