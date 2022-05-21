No. 1 Tennessee looks to sweep Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (48-7, 24-5 SEC) goes for the sweep of Mississippi State (26-29, 9-20 SEC) on the final day of the regular season.
Tennessee won the opener in historic fashion in game one on Thursday night, beating the Bulldogs 27-2. The Vols then won game two 4-3 behind an eighth inning Drew Gilbert home run to clinch the series win.
First pitch: 3:02 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network+
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Starting Lineup
Starting Pitchers
Tennessee's starting pitcher: Freshman RHP Drew Beam (8-1, 2.54 ERA) made his 13th start and 14th appearance of the season.
Beam's season stats entering the game: 67.1 IP, 42 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 12 BB, 54 K, .176 opponent batting average
Mississippi State's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Cade Smith (4-3, 3.66 ERA) made his 14th start and 14th appearance of the season.
Smith's season stats entering the game: 71.1 IP, 60 H, 34 R, 29 ER, 35 BB, 65 K, .221 opponent batting average
Scoring Plays
B-1st: Tennessee 0, Mississippi State 1 (+1)
State second baseman RJ Yeager hit a lead off home run in the bottom of the first to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.
T-2nd: Tennessee 2 (+2), Mississippi State 1
After Drew Gilbert reached on catcher's interference, Trey Lipscomb hit a two-run home run to give the Vols a 2-1 lead.
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (+1)
NCBWA: No. 1 (+1)
Baseball America: No. 1 (+1)
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, May 10
Midweek Game – Belmont (0) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (18)
Thursday, May 12
Game 1 – No. 1 Tennessee (27) @ Mississippi State (2)
Friday, May 13
Game 2 – No. 1 Tennessee (4) @ Mississippi State (3)
Saturday, May 14
Game 3 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Mississippi State -- 3 p.m. ET