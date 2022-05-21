No. 1 Tennessee looks to sweep Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (48-7, 24-5 SEC) goes for the sweep of Mississippi State (26-29, 9-20 SEC) on the final day of the regular season.

Tennessee won the opener in historic fashion in game one on Thursday night, beating the Bulldogs 27-2. The Vols then won game two 4-3 behind an eighth inning Drew Gilbert home run to clinch the series win.

First pitch: 3:02 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Starting Lineup