No. 1 Tennessee dominates Vanderbilt in first game of SEC Tournament
HOOVER — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (49-7) opens against 8-seed Vanderbilt (36-19) in the SEC Tournament.
First pitch: 6:50 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network
Starting Lineup
Four Takeaways
Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s 8-1 win over Vanderbilt in its first game of the SEC Tournament on Thursday night:
Rounding 1st — Offense goes to work
Tennessee’s offense went to work early and often on Thursday to kick off the first game in Hoover. The Vols scored 10 runs on 10 hits, hitting a pair of home runs in the process.
UT hit .364 with two outs, .350 with runners on base, .357 with runners in scoring position, .640 in advancement opportunities, were 2-for-2 with a runner on third and less than two outs, were 6-for-15 off of lefties, and reached base to lead off the inning in three of the eight innings.
Rounding 2nd — Tidwell starts
Sophomore Blade Tidwell made his seventh start of the season to open the trip to Hoover. Tidwell pitched 4.1 innings to improve to 3-1 on the season. He allowed just one run on three hits and three walks. The right-hander struck out three as he threw 76 pitches, 41 of which were strikes.
Rounding 3rd — Bullpen is dominant
Kirby Connell had to work Blade Tidwell out of a jam in the top of the fifth inning when he entered with a runner on first to face fellow lefty Enrique Bradfield Jr. with one out. Connell got the Vanderbilt centerfielder to ground into a double play on the first pitch.
Connell went on to 1.2 innings of work, as he also worked himself out of a jam in the top of the sixth when Vanderbilt loaded the bases. The lefty specialist allowed a walk and two hits, but didn’t give up a run and struck out one.
Camden Sewell entered in the top of the seventh and threw a 1-2-3 inning in the frame. He then got the first out of the eighth inning before handing the ball over to Will Mabrey who recorded the final two outs of the inning.
Ben Joyce came in and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth to end the game.
Headed for Home — Up Next
Tennessee will be back in action on Friday night at the SEC Tournament. The Vols will face the winner of Thursday night’s game between 4-seed LSU and 12-seed Kentucky.
UT would face the winner in the final game of the day on Friday. Time of first pitch has not yet been determined. The Vols also have not announced who will start on the mound.
Starting Pitchers
Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell (2-1, 2.62 ERA) made his seventh start and 11th appearance of the season.
Tidwell's season stats entering the game: 24.0 IP, 18 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, 38 K, .202 opponent batting average
Vanderbilt's starting pitcher: Freshman LHP Devin Futrell (8-2, 3.27 ERA) made his 12th start and 13th appearance of the season.
Futrell's season stats entering the game: 55.0 IP, 43 H, 20 R, 20 ER, 10 BB, 50 K, .213 opponent batting average
Key Plays
T-1st: Vanderbilt 0, Tennessee 0
Blade Tidwell walked Javier Vaz with one out and after Vaz stole second with two outs, Tidwell got Dominic Keegan to weakly pop up to shortstop to end the inning, stranding Vaz.
B-1st: Vanderbilt 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)
Tennessee took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Drew Gilbert hit a two-out RBI double to score Seth Stephenson from third. Stephenson was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.
T-3rd: Vanderbilt 0, Tennessee 1
Blade Tidwell walked Davis Diaz with one out, and Javier Vaz with two outs, to put runners on the corners for Vanderbilt right fielder Spencer Jones. Tidwell struck out Jones to end the inning and strand the runners.
B-3rd: Vanderbilt 0, Tennessee 6 (+5)
The Vols scored five runs on five hits and one error in the bottom of the third to extend their lead to 6-0.
After a Seth Stephenson single up the middle led off the third inning, Jorel Ortega hit an RBI double to make it a 2-0 ball game. Two batters later, Drew Gilbert dropped in a single for his second RBI of the game to make it 3-0.
Tennessee would score three more runs in the inning on an Evan Russell RBI double, a Luc Lipcius sac fly and an error by Vanderbilt second baseman Tate Kolwyck.
T-4th: Vanderbilt 0, Tennessee 6
Vanderbilt's Parker Noland singled with one out up the middle for the Commodores' first hit of the game. Noland then tired to steal second and was thrown out by Evan Russell.
B-4th: Vanderbilt 0, Tennessee 7 (+1)
Tennessee extended its lead to a touchdown in the fourth when Trey Lipscomb hit an RBI single. Seth Stephenson had reached on a fielding error to start the inning before scoring.
T-5th: Vanderbilt 1 (+1), Tennessee 7
Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to cut Tennessee's lead to 7-1.
After Young's homer, Davis Diaz singled with one out. That's when Tony Vitello brought in LHP Kirby Connell to face lefty Enrique Bradfield Jr. Connell got Bradfield to bounce into a double play on the very first pitch to end the inning.
B-5th: Vanderbilt 1, Tennessee 8 (+1)
Following Vandy's solo home run in the top half, freshman Blake Burke hit a pinch-hit homer in the bottom half to push Tennessee's lead back to seven, 8-1.
T-6th: Vanderbilt 1, Tennessee 8
After a single, a walk and a single to load the bases with two outs, Trey Lipscomb made a great play on a ground ball to get the final out of the inning and strand the runners.
B-7th: Vanderbilt 1, Tennessee 9 (+1)
Tennessee shortstop Cortland Lawson hit a solo home run with one out in the seventh inning to extend UT's lead to 9-1.
B-8th: Vanderbilt 1, Tennessee 10 (+1)
Drew Gilbert, Trey Lipscomb and Evan Russell all walked to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth. Luc Lipcius then hit an RBI groundout to score Gilbert and make it 10-1.
Final Box Score
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)
NCBWA: No. 1 (-)
Baseball America: No. 1 (-)
This Week's Schedule
Thursday, May 26
SEC Tournament – 8-seed Vanderbilt (1) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (10)