No. 1 Tennessee dominates Vanderbilt in first game of SEC Tournament

HOOVER — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (49-7) opens against 8-seed Vanderbilt (36-19) in the SEC Tournament.

Four Takeaways

Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s 8-1 win over Vanderbilt in its first game of the SEC Tournament on Thursday night:

Rounding 1st — Offense goes to work

Tennessee’s offense went to work early and often on Thursday to kick off the first game in Hoover. The Vols scored 10 runs on 10 hits, hitting a pair of home runs in the process.

UT hit .364 with two outs, .350 with runners on base, .357 with runners in scoring position, .640 in advancement opportunities, were 2-for-2 with a runner on third and less than two outs, were 6-for-15 off of lefties, and reached base to lead off the inning in three of the eight innings.

Rounding 2nd — Tidwell starts

Sophomore Blade Tidwell made his seventh start of the season to open the trip to Hoover. Tidwell pitched 4.1 innings to improve to 3-1 on the season. He allowed just one run on three hits and three walks. The right-hander struck out three as he threw 76 pitches, 41 of which were strikes.

Rounding 3rd — Bullpen is dominant

Kirby Connell had to work Blade Tidwell out of a jam in the top of the fifth inning when he entered with a runner on first to face fellow lefty Enrique Bradfield Jr. with one out. Connell got the Vanderbilt centerfielder to ground into a double play on the first pitch.

Connell went on to 1.2 innings of work, as he also worked himself out of a jam in the top of the sixth when Vanderbilt loaded the bases. The lefty specialist allowed a walk and two hits, but didn’t give up a run and struck out one.

Camden Sewell entered in the top of the seventh and threw a 1-2-3 inning in the frame. He then got the first out of the eighth inning before handing the ball over to Will Mabrey who recorded the final two outs of the inning.

Ben Joyce came in and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth to end the game.

Headed for Home — Up Next

Tennessee will be back in action on Friday night at the SEC Tournament. The Vols will face the winner of Thursday night’s game between 4-seed LSU and 12-seed Kentucky.

UT would face the winner in the final game of the day on Friday. Time of first pitch has not yet been determined. The Vols also have not announced who will start on the mound.