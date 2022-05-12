No. 1 Tennessee opens series against Georgia

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (43-6, 20-4 SEC) hosts Georgia (32-16, 13-11 SEC) in the series opener.

Key Plays

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Chase Dollander (6-0, 2.66 ERA) made his 10th start and 11th appearance of the season.

Dollander's season stats entering the game: 50.2 IP, 32 H, 16 R, 15 ER, 8 BB, 78 K, .175 opponent batting average

Georgia's starting pitcher: Junior RHP Nolan Crisp (1-3, 5.17 ERA ERA) made his seventh start and 14th appearance of the season.

Crisp's season stats entering the game: 38.1 IP, 43 H, 26 R, 22 ER, 13 BB, 38 K, .276 opponent batting average

B-1st: Georgia 0, Tennessee 0

Seth Stephenson led off the bottom of the first with a double down the left field line, but the Vols wasted the opportunity when Luc Lipcius flew out to shallow left, Jordan Beck popped up in the infield and Drew Gilbert grounded out to end the inning.

B-2nd: Georgia 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)

Tennessee struck first when Trey Lipscomb hit a long solo home run to left field. Lipscomb's 20th home run of the season gave the Vols a 1-0 lead.

Lipscomb is the first Vol to hit 20 home runs in a season since Cody Hawn did so in 2009. He is the sixth Vol with a 20-homer season and is now four home runs away from tying Sonny Cortez's season-record 24 homers in the 1998 season.

T-3rd: Georgia 1 (+1), Tennessee 1

Georgia immediately tied the game up a half inning later when third baseman Cole Tate hit a solo home run to right field.

B-3rd: Georgia 1, Tennessee 2 (+1)

The Vols regained the lead in the third after Seth Stephenson led off the inning with a single and then advanced to third when Luc Lipcius hit a single. Jordan Beck then stepped to the plate and gave the Vols a 2-1 lead on an RBI groundout.

B-4th: Georgia 1, Tennessee 3 (+1)

Tennessee extended its lead to two in the bottom of the fourth when freshman Blake Burke hit a solo home run to right field. Burke's eighth home run of the season made it a 3-1 game.

T-5th: Georgia 1, Tennessee 3

After Georgia right fielder Chaney Rogers singled to lead off the fifth, Chase Dollander immediately got a 5-4-3 double play for two quick outs. He then got a ground ball to first to end the inning.

B-5th: Georgia 1, Tennessee 3

After Luc Lipcius walked with one out, Jordan Beck grounded into a double play to end the inning.

T-6th: Georgia 1, Tennessee 3

Cole Tate hit a bloop single into left field to lead off the frame. It didn't phase Chase Dollander, as the Vols' sophomore responded with a ground ball, a fly ball and a strikeout to end the inning and strand the runner.

T-7th: Georgia 1, Tennessee 3

Vols freshman Chase Burns relieved Chase Dollander to start the seventh inning. Burns struck out three in the frame despite giving up a one-out single.

Dollander's final line: 6.0 IP, ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 6 K, 77 pitches (56 strikes)