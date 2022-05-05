No. 1 Tennessee opens series at Kentucky

LEXINGTON — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (41-4, 19-2 SEC) takes on Kentucky (24-20, 7-14 SEC) in the series opener up north in Lexington.

Key Plays

T-1st: Tennessee 0, Kentucky 0

Tennessee wasted a golden opportunity in the top of the first inning.

After Seth Stephenson and Jorel Ortega hit back-to-back singles to lead off the game, Stephenson got caught stealing. Then, after a Jordan Beck walk to put runners back on first and second, Drew Gilbert struck out for out No. 2.

Trey Lipscomb then drew a walk to load the bases with two outs, but Luc Lipcius struck out looking to end the inning and strand the runners.

B-1st: Tennessee 0, Kentucky 0

Chase Burns worked out of trouble in the first inning after he gave up back-to-back singles with one out. Burns then struck out Oraj Anu for the second out and got Ryan Ritter to fly out to right field to end the inning.

T-2nd: Tennessee 1 (+1), Kentucky 0

The Vols struck first when Jorel Ortega hit a two-out RBI single through the left side to score Kyle Booker from second. Booker had walked with one out and then moved to second on a two-out Seth Stephenson walk.

B-2nd: Tennessee 1, Kentucky 0

Chase Burns allowed a two-out walk in the bottom of the second. After he balked to allow John Thrasher to move to second, he got Alonzo Rubalcaba to pop up weakly to second to end the inning and strand Thrasher.

T-3rd: Tennessee 2 (+1), Kentucky 0

Tennessee extended the lead to two in the third when Kyle Booker walked with the bases loaded. The Vols couldn't do any further damage though, as Seth Stephenson and Jorel Ortega stuck out back-to-back to end the inning and strand the bases loaded.

T-4th: Tennessee 2, Kentucky 0

The Vols stranded another runner in the fourth after Drew Gilbert walked and was able to reach third with one out on a stolen base and error. Trey Lipscomb flew out to short for the second out and Luc Lipcius struck out to end the inning.

B-4th: Tennessee 2, Kentucky 2 (+2)

Kentucky tied the game courtesy of a pair of solo home runs in the fourth innings. Cats designated hitter Oraj Anu led off the frame with his second homer of the season before left fielder Hunter Jumper hit his third home run of the year.

T-5th: Tennessee 2, Kentucky 2

The Vols stranded two more in the fifth. After Kyle Booker and Cortland Lawson each walked with one out, Blake Burke struck out when he pinch-hit for Seth Stephenson. Then, with two outs, Jorel Ortega struck out to end the inning.

B-5th: Tennessee 2, Kentucky 2

Will Mabrey relieved Chase Burns to start the fifth and immediately allowed a lead off single to Chase Estep, who then took second on a pitch in the dirt. Mabrey bounced back with a strikeout for the first out, but was pulled for Camden Sewell.

Sewell inherited a runner on second with one out and got a strikeout and a ground ball to get out of the inning to keep the game tied.