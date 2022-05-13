 VolQuest - No. 1 Tennessee goes for series win over Georgia
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-13 16:04:46 -0500') }} baseball Edit

No. 1 Tennessee goes for series win over Georgia

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (44-6, 21-4 SEC) goes for the series win over Georgia (32-17, 13-12 SEC) in game two of this weekend's three-game series.

The Vols can clinch at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a win over the Bulldogs.

Tennessee won the series opener on Thursday night 5-2 behind a dominant pitching performance from Chase Dollander and home runs from Trey Lipscomb and Blake Burke.

The game began at 6:33 p.m. ET after an hour and one minute rain delay.

First pitch: 6:33 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Starting Lineup

Key Plays

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell (1-1, 3.18 ERA) made his sixth start and ninth appearance of the season.

Tidwell's season stats entering the game: 17.0 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 27 K, .219 opponent batting average

Georgia's starting pitcher: Junior RHP Jonathan Cannon (9-1, 2.38 ERA) made his 11th start and 11th appearance of the season.

Cannon's season stats entering the game: 64.1 IP, 43 H, 17 R, 17 ER, 6 BB, 58 K, .186 opponent batting average

T-1st: Georgia 1 (+1), Tennessee 0

After an hour and one minute rain delay, Georgia third baseman Cole Tate hit a solo home run to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.

Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 2 (-1)

NCBWA: No. 2 (-1)

Baseball America: No. 2 (-1)

This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, May 10

Midweek Game – Bellarmine (5) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (11)

Thursday, May 12

Game 1 – Georgia (2) vs. Tennessee (5)

Friday, May 13

Game 2 – Georgia vs. Tennessee -- 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 14

Game 3 – Georgia vs. Tennessee -- 1 p.m. ET

