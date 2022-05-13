No. 1 Tennessee goes for series win over Georgia

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (44-6, 21-4 SEC) goes for the series win over Georgia (32-17, 13-12 SEC) in game two of this weekend's three-game series.

The Vols can clinch at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a win over the Bulldogs.

Tennessee won the series opener on Thursday night 5-2 behind a dominant pitching performance from Chase Dollander and home runs from Trey Lipscomb and Blake Burke.

The game began at 6:33 p.m. ET after an hour and one minute rain delay.

First pitch: 6:33 p.m. ET

Starting Lineup