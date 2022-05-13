No. 1 Tennessee goes for series win over Georgia
KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (44-6, 21-4 SEC) goes for the series win over Georgia (32-17, 13-12 SEC) in game two of this weekend's three-game series.
The Vols can clinch at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a win over the Bulldogs.
Tennessee won the series opener on Thursday night 5-2 behind a dominant pitching performance from Chase Dollander and home runs from Trey Lipscomb and Blake Burke.
The game began at 6:33 p.m. ET after an hour and one minute rain delay.
First pitch: 6:33 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Starting Lineup
Key Plays
Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell (1-1, 3.18 ERA) made his sixth start and ninth appearance of the season.
Tidwell's season stats entering the game: 17.0 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 27 K, .219 opponent batting average
Georgia's starting pitcher: Junior RHP Jonathan Cannon (9-1, 2.38 ERA) made his 11th start and 11th appearance of the season.
Cannon's season stats entering the game: 64.1 IP, 43 H, 17 R, 17 ER, 6 BB, 58 K, .186 opponent batting average
T-1st: Georgia 1 (+1), Tennessee 0
After an hour and one minute rain delay, Georgia third baseman Cole Tate hit a solo home run to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 2 (-1)
NCBWA: No. 2 (-1)
Baseball America: No. 2 (-1)
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, May 10
Midweek Game – Bellarmine (5) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (11)
Thursday, May 12
Game 1 – Georgia (2) vs. Tennessee (5)
Friday, May 13
Game 2 – Georgia vs. Tennessee -- 5:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 14
Game 3 – Georgia vs. Tennessee -- 1 p.m. ET