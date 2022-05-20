 VolQuest - No. 1 Vols go for series win over Mississippi State
baseball

No. 1 Vols go for series win over Mississippi State

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

STARKVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (47-7, 24-5 SEC) goes for the series win over Mississippi State (26-28, 9-19 SEC) in game two of this weekend's three-game series.

Tennessee won the opener in historic fashion in game one on Thursday night, beating the Bulldogs 27-2.

First pitch: 7:02 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Starting Lineup

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Freshman RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 2.34 ERA) made his 13th start and 12th appearance of the season.

Burn's season stats entering the game: 61.2 IP, 47 H, 21 R, 16 ER, 22 BB, 82 K, .204 opponent batting average

Mississippi State's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Preston Johnson (3-3, 5.55 ERA) made his 13th start and 12th appearance of the season.

Johnson's season stats entering the game: 71.1 IP, 66 H, 46 R, 44 ER, 37 BB, 107 K, .242 opponent batting average

Scoring Plays

B-2nd: Tennessee 0, Mississippi State 1 (+1)

Mississippi State’s Hunter Hines hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.

T-5th: Tennessee 1 (+1), Mississippi State 1 (+1)

Evan Russell smokes a one-out double in the fifth inning and advanced to third on a ground ball from Cortland Lawson.

Seth Stephenson then hit an RBI single up the middle with two outs to tie the game at one.


Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (+1)

NCBWA: No. 1 (+1)

Baseball America: No. 1 (+1)

This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, May 10

Midweek Game – Belmont (0) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (18)

Thursday, May 12

Game 1 – No. 1 Tennessee (27) @ Mississippi State (2)

Friday, May 13

Game 2 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Mississippi State -- 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 14

Game 3 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Mississippi State -- 3 p.m. ET

