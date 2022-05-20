No. 1 Vols go for series win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (47-7, 24-5 SEC) goes for the series win over Mississippi State (26-28, 9-19 SEC) in game two of this weekend's three-game series.

Tennessee won the opener in historic fashion in game one on Thursday night, beating the Bulldogs 27-2.

First pitch: 7:02 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Starting Lineup