No. 1 Vols host Xavier in midweek contest

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. ET

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (37-3) hosts Xavier (21-20) in this week's midweek game.

Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)

NCBWA: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Baseball America: No. 1 (-)

This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, April 26

Midweek Game – Xavier vs. No. 1 Tennessee -- 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

Game 1 – No. 19 Auburn vs. No. 1 Tennessee -- 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 30

Game 2 – No. 19 Auburn vs. No. 1 Tennessee -- 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 1

Game 3 – No. 19 Auburn vs. No. 1 Tennessee -- 1 p.m. ET