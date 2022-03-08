No. 10 Tennessee hosts James Madison in midweek affair

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary from Tennessee's trip to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Key Plays:

Sophomore LHP Zander Sechrist (1-0, 1.04 ERA) made his third midweek start of the season for Tennessee. Opponents entered hitting .071 off of him and he had struck out 13 in 8.2 innings of work. Only had allowed two walks, two hits and one run on the season.

Sophomore RHP Nick Hammer (0-0, 1.59 ERA) started for James Madison, his first start of the year. He had eight strikeout in 5.2 innings of work entering the game and opponents were hitting .190 off of him.

James Madison preseason All-American Chase DeLauter — who leads the team with a .459 batting average — did not play due to an undisclosed injury.

T-1st: James Madison 0, Tennessee 0

Zander Sechrist gave up a one-out walk to Mason Dunaway, but struck out the next batter for the second out and then picked off Dunaway to get out of the inning.

B-2nd: James Madison 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)

Tennessee tacked on two runs in the second. After Trey Lipscomb and Jorel Ortega worked back-to-back walks, Christian Moore hit an RBI single through the left side to drive in the first run of the game.

Two batters later, Cortland Lawson hit an RBI single to score Ortega from second.

T-3rd: James Madison 0, Tennessee 2

Zander Sechrist gives up a two-out walk and after Mason Dunaway steals second, Sechrist gets Kyle Novak to fly out to center for the final out of the inning.

T-4th: James Madison 1 (+1), Tennessee 2

James Madison led off the inning with back-to-back doubles to drive in its first run of the game.

Tony Vitello elected to go to the bullpen and bring in Camden Sewell to replace Zander Sechrist on the mound. Sewell struck out the first hitter he faced, and after he plunked the next batter to load the bases, he got a ground ball for a double play to get out of the inning.

Sechrist's final line: 3.0 IP, ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K 67 pitches (37 strikes)

B-4th: James Madison 1, Tennessee 7 (+5)

After James Madison cut it to one, Tennessee responded with a five-run bottom of the fourth to take a 7-1 lead. Seth Stephenson and Jared Dickey each hit two-run doubles before Jorel Ortega drove in one on a double.

T-6th: James Madison 4 (+3), Tennessee 7

James Madison right fielder Carson Bell hit a three-run homer to cut the Tennessee lead to 7-4. Bell homered off of Kirby Connell after Jorel Ortega committed an error at first to start the inning and after Connell gave up a single to put two on.

After the three-run homer, Evan Russell was called for catchers interference to extend the winning with two outs. Connell then gave up a walk to put a pair of runners in and force Tony Vitello to go to the bullpen to get Ethan Smith.

Smith walked the first batter he saw, but then got a fly ball to center to get out of the inning.

T-7th: James Madison 5 (+1), Tennessee 7

James Madison centerfielder Travis Reifsnider led off the seventh with a solo home run to left off of Ethan Smith.