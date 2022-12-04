Tennessee is riding on cruise control on its path to the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.



That's where the No. 13 Vols will play No. 22 Maryland in the Hall of Fame Classic next Sunday. Until then, Tennessee is dominating opponents the way it should be.



The Vols displayed another elite defensive effort along with some balanced scoring on the offensive end against Alcorn State on Sunday, routing the Braves 94-40 at Thompson-Boling Arena to extend their win streak to six games.



Even with its top scorer in Santiago Vescovi out of the lineup, Tennessee posted one of its best offensive performances of the season, getting multiple 3-pointers from Tyreke Key and Zakai Zeigler and shooting more than 33% from deep. The Vols totaled 27 assists.



"I would say, overall when you look at it, the fact that we (had 27 assists) on 33 baskets, that's how we're at our best," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "We were able to turn some turnovers into some baskets, which obviously makes it easier in some way, but that was from good defensive effort.



"Overall, I would tell you that it was probably our most complete game on both ends in terms of concentration."



Inside, the Vols were the most dominant, going 52.4% from the field with 50 points coming in the paint. It was their most complete performance this season in the post with Olivier Nkamhoua leading the way with a game-high 20 points and six assists while Uros Plavsic snagged six rebounds and scored 12 points.



"I think our mindset coming into the game was pretty good," Nkamhoua said. "I think our preparation is getting better and everybody is starting to tune in on the type of mentality that we need to have as a team. We just can't let it go."



"It's a lot of fun (sharing the post with Nkamhoua)," Plavsic said. "Olivier is a great cutter off the ball, so if he sees his man coming to double me, he's going to see me in front of the rim...I'll always do the same for him because obviously people are going to double him. I love playing with Olivier.



"We know each other so well. We've been here for four years, so kind of two people with one mind. It's pretty easy."



Tennessee got plenty from its bench, too.



The Vols scored 20 points off the bench, which included Josiah-Jordan James. The senior guard had missed the previous five games with knee soreness, but played 14 minutes against Alcorn State.



James' decision to return to action has been completely up to him. He removed himself from the lineup after the FGCU game on Nov. 16 and further playing time will be made on a game-by-game basis depending on his health, although he's optimistic.



"It's really tough missing games because I'm in the latter part of my career," James said. "I'm trying to cherish every moment and being on the sideline isn't a lot of fun. I'd rather be out there but you've got to do what's best for your health and my situation. I respect coach (Barnes) for respecting my decisions...Moving forward, it will be game-to-game thing.



"(The knee) feels good. It has felt good for the last couple of days, so I like where we're at right now."



Tobe Awaka saw the floor for the last nine minutes and made a quick impact with a dunk and five rebounds. Freshman B.J. Edwards playing his most significant amount of minutes this season at 10, most of it coming in the first half.



"I thought (Awaka and Edwards) preparation was good," Barnes said. "Tobe is a guy that prepares, I think B.J. is understanding the importance of it. Again, these games are important. Not that we take anybody lightly, but the fact is, we tell them they better make the most of those minutes. First half when we had B.J. in there, we took him out because there was a loose ball that he should of had. We want him to understand that every possession matters and if you're tired, you have to learn to fight through that...



"B.J. is going to be a good player...They haven't settled in obviously. I do think that before the year is out, those guys are going to help us."



The offensive showing all came back to how the Vols performed on defense.



Tennessee (7-1) entered the contest having limited opponents to 50 points or less in five games this season and they didn't give Alcorn State (3-6) a chance to come near that mark.



The Braves committed 22 turnovers, which Tennessee turned into 36 points. Led by Zeigler with five, the Vols came away with 13 steals and outrebounded Alcorn State 27-8. Tennessee limited the Braves to just 27.1% shooting from the field and 6.3% 3-point shooting.



"I would say the constant pressure that Jahmai (Mashack) and (Zeigler) put up, it's really hard to do what they do," Barnes said. "...They're out there trying to disrupt things, Tyreke is starting to get better with it. Jonas (Aidoo) is a solid guy, even the minutes that he plays, he impacts things, gets rebounds.



"But, what we've got to do is get a team full of guys that want to be defensive player of the year."



Tennessee hosts Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. (SEC Network) before facing a daunting two-game stretch away from its home floor that includes Maryland on Dec. 11 and at No. 4 Arizona on Dec. 17.

