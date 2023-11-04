The Vols' defense accounted for three scores, including two in the second half while holding UConn (1-8) to just ____ total yards.

Tennessee (7-2) quarterback Joe Milton III finished 11-of-14 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns while running back Jaylen Wright rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown eight carries as the Vols offense posted more than 530 yards.

The No. 17 Vols were triumphant in their first game in Knoxville in four weeks, routing the Huskies on Homecoming, 59-3 in a November break from SEC play.

That was the extent of the drama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

It started with Tennessee coaches and players exchanging words with UConn players as they warmed up on the Vols' side of the field during pregame.

All it took was two plays for Tennessee to reach the end zone. Jaylen Wright took a hand off up the middle for an 83-yard touchdown on the second play of the Vols' opening possession to go up 7-0 just 33 seconds in.

After going three-and-out on its first drive, UConn pulled out all the stops on its second drive. A third down screen pass was enough for a first and then a double pass picked up 34 yards to the Tennessee 30-yard line. Two separate 15-yard penalties on the Vols inched the Huskies closer but the defense held them to a field goal to stay in front, 7-3 with less than three minutes left in the first quarter.

Tennessee answered back quickly. Milton took advantage of busted coverage in the UConn secondary and connected with Ramel Keyton for a 60-yard touchdown to extend the Vols' lead to 14-3.

UConn drove into plus territory again early in the second quarter but faced fourth-and-7, opting to keep the offense on the field. Quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson showed pass but ran out of the pocket with only Tamarion McDonald to beat in the open field. McDonald made the tackle well short of the line for a turnover on downs.

Tennessee picked up its pace on its ensuing drive, which included a 22-yard pick up on a Milton pass to Dont'e Thornton Jr. on third down. Milton completed another pass over the middle to McCallan Castles to set the Vols up inside the 10, then Milton rushed for a 6-yard touchdown a couple of plays later to open a 21-3 advantage.

Tennessee scored two more times before the half. Milton tossed his second touchdown pass to Squirrel White on a crossing pattern that went for 82 yards and a commanding 28-3 and the defense got in on the scoring with Gabe Jeudy-Lally stripping the ball from Geordon Porter before Tyler Baron picked up and ran 28 yards for the score and a 35-3 lead at halftime.

The second half started much like the first for the Vols with Jaylen McCollough intercepting Roberson and returning it 30 yards for a touchdown to swell the Vols' lead to 42-3.

Aaron Beasley provided another score on an interception return for a touchdown just three minutes later.

The score allowed Tennessee to turn to its two and three teams on its first offensive possession of the second half, including highly touted freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava who saw his most significant action.

Iamaleava threw his first collegiate touchdown on a 19-yard pass to Castles to up the lead to 56-3 in the third. He went 5-of-9 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown in two full drives.

Tennessee's last score came from Josh Turbyville's 33-yard field goal.