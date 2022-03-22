No. 5 Tennessee hosts Butler in midweek contest

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as Tennessee hosts Butler in its lone midweek game of the year.

Key Plays

T-1st: Butler 0, Tennessee 0

Following a two-out walk given up by Zander Sechrist, Charlie Taylor throws Butler designated hitter Aaron Steinhart out at second trying to steal to end the inning.

B-1st: Butler 0, Tennessee 6 (+6)

Seth Stephenson led off the frame with a bloop double down the right field line. He then stole third before scoring on a wild pitch to give the Vols a quick 1-0 lead.

Butler starting pitcher RHP Luke Zmolik walked four consecutive batters to bring in the second run of the game. The Bulldogs then made a pitching change and was greeted with a Jorel Ortega RBI groundout to make it 3-0.

Freshman Blake Burke then launched a three-run home run to extend Tennessee's lead to 6-0. Burke's ball traveled over the scoreboard for his third home run. It was 110 mph off the bat and traveled 444 feet.

T-2nd: Butler 1 (+1), Tennessee 6

Butler right fielder Scott Jones hit his first homer of the season with one out to get the Bulldogs on the board and make it 6-1.

B-3rd: Butler 1, Tennessee 9 (+3)

After Trey Lipscomb led off the inning with a single and Blake Burke walked, Tennessee shortstop Cortland Lawson hit a three-run home run to make it 9-1.

T-4th: Butler 2 (+1), Tennessee 9

Butler designated hitter Aaron Steinhart hit a solo homer to left to make it a 9-2 game.

B-5th: Butler 2, Tennessee 10 (+1)

Tennessee extends its lead to 10-2 on an RBI single from Trey Lipscomb that scored Drew Gilbert from second after Gilbert walked and took second on an error.