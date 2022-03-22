No. 5 Tennessee hosts Butler in midweek contest
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Listen:
Live Stats:
Key Plays
T-1st: Butler 0, Tennessee 0
Following a two-out walk given up by Zander Sechrist, Charlie Taylor throws Butler designated hitter Aaron Steinhart out at second trying to steal to end the inning.
B-1st: Butler 0, Tennessee 6 (+6)
Seth Stephenson led off the frame with a bloop double down the right field line. He then stole third before scoring on a wild pitch to give the Vols a quick 1-0 lead.
Butler starting pitcher RHP Luke Zmolik walked four consecutive batters to bring in the second run of the game. The Bulldogs then made a pitching change and was greeted with a Jorel Ortega RBI groundout to make it 3-0.
Freshman Blake Burke then launched a three-run home run to extend Tennessee's lead to 6-0. Burke's ball traveled over the scoreboard for his third home run. It was 110 mph off the bat and traveled 444 feet.
T-2nd: Butler 1 (+1), Tennessee 6
Butler right fielder Scott Jones hit his first homer of the season with one out to get the Bulldogs on the board and make it 6-1.
B-3rd: Butler 1, Tennessee 9 (+3)
After Trey Lipscomb led off the inning with a single and Blake Burke walked, Tennessee shortstop Cortland Lawson hit a three-run home run to make it 9-1.
T-4th: Butler 2 (+1), Tennessee 9
Butler designated hitter Aaron Steinhart hit a solo homer to left to make it a 9-2 game.
B-5th: Butler 2, Tennessee 10 (+1)
Tennessee extends its lead to 10-2 on an RBI single from Trey Lipscomb that scored Drew Gilbert from second after Gilbert walked and took second on an error.
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (+4)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 2 (-)
NCBWA: No. 3 (+4)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 5 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 5 (+2)
Baseball America: No. 7 (+2)
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, March 22
Midweek game – Butler vs. No. 5 Tennessee -- 6:30 p.m. ET
Friday, March 25
Game 1 – No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Ole Miss -- 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 26
Game 2 – No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Ole Miss -- 8:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 27
Game 3 – No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Ole Miss -- 2:30 p.m. ET