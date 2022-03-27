No. 5 Tennessee looks to sweep No. 1 Ole Miss
Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as the 5th-ranked Vols go for the sweep over No. 1 Ole Miss.
Tennessee won 12-1 on Friday night behind 11 Chase Burns strikeouts and five home runs to take the series opener, and the won Saturday night 10-3 behind 10 Chase Dollander strikeouts.
First pitch: 2:30 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network+
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Key Plays
T-4th: Tennessee 3 (+3), Ole Miss 0
For the third game in a row, Tennessee struck first. The Vols did so on Sunday by striking for three runs in the top of the fourth.
After Seth Stephenson and Jordan Beck led off the frame with back-to-back singles, Drew Gilbert smokes a two-run triple into the right field corner to give the Vols a 2-0 lead. Trey Lipscomb then hit a ground ball to second to score Gilbert from third and make it 3-0.
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (+4)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 2 (-)
NCBWA: No. 3 (+4)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 5 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 5 (+2)
Baseball America: No. 7 (+2)
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, March 22
Midweek game – Butler (3) vs. No. 5 Tennessee (13)
Friday, March 25
Game 1 – No. 5 Tennessee (12) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss (1)
Saturday, March 26
Game 2 – No. 5 Tennessee (10) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss (3)
Sunday, March 27
Game 3 – No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Ole Miss -- 2:30 p.m. ET