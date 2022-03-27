No longer an unknown, Golesh says offense must grow

Last season, the Tennessee offense rewrote the record books. A year ago, the offense was just trying to figure out Josh Heupel and Alex Golesh’s system and method to the madness.





Fast forward to now and things are different. The pictures of what the offense is about is clearer and the standards in place. The result is that this spring it’s about growth.





"I think, being in in this league for a year now and having a really good feel for how people are going to play you, we're always trying to attack from a multitude of different ways, from a tempo standpoint, a spacing standpoint,” Golesh said. “Now, how do we grow and change as people have a year on us? There's going to be four new defensive coordinators that we have to play against. How will they attack us? Just continuing to create variation, whether it's in tempo, whether it's formational, but continue to create different ways essentially, at the end of the day, to get our playmakers the ball. As we study people in the offseason, we're going to continue to grow. What are people like us doing? What's going on in the NFL? What are they doing that's been successful? I think we have to continue to evolve and change. We looked different a year ago then we did our last year at the previous place (UCF). At the end of it, who are our guys? There's a bunch of new guys here. How can we get those guys the football and be successful? I think we're going to continue to evolve, continue to change, with the core of it staying the same.”





There will certainly be no surprising anyone for the Vols in 2022. With an offensive unit that moved the ball on everyone a year ago and is bringing back their quarterback, leading receiver and leading rusher, the Vols are going to be an off-season study for everyone in the SEC.





The result is that Tennessee must be better and they must evolve. One of those key areas of growth is in the run game. It’s not like the run game struggled a year ago given their were 3rd in the SEC in rushing at 217.8 yards a game. However the Vols need to be better in short yardage and in the redzone running the football. For Golesh run game growth starts with his quarterback.





"I think being able to execute into multiple different looks. Again, because of how we play, people play us differently from what you see on film a lot of the time. It's being able to adjust within the game – being able to get to the right things earlier in games and being able to adjust earlier in games. The quarterback run game, you know, with a healthy Hendon we look different. People have to defend us different. With a banged-up Hendon, you take that dimension out of the game and we're uniquely different. So, continuing to develop the quarterback run game, continue to keep Hendon healthy. That gives us another dimension. And then just us, up front, as we continue to build to what should look like the starting five, those guys playing together is going to be huge in the run game.”





The front five appears set in the interior with Jerome Carvin, Cooper Mays, and Javontez Spraggins. Darnell Wright will start at one of the tackle spots, but whether it’s right or left remains up in the air because the other starting tackle is unknown as the Vols wrap up week one of spring drills.





"Yeah, you know, we've played a lot with Darnell Wright, playing at right. That's kind of his natural home. That's kind of where he's always wanted to be. Played a lot with him and really messing with the left tackle spot. That's kind of natural too, for JJ (Jeremiah Crawford). You know, we've moved Dayne Davis around a bunch. I think Dayne can help us inside some, as well. So, that that's a daily conversation piece. Is that guy here – when is Gerald Mincey going to grasp it fast enough to actually be able to compete? Gerald has made strides too, but we need JJ and Gerald and Dayne to all take a huge step. And that's not saying Darnell doesn't need to take a step. Darnell just has a bunch of experience now. He's confident. He is the easiest one to move back to his kind of natural home and allow us to get those guys to compete at the left tackle spot. It may end up being that Darnell moves back and we end up over there, but I'd say that Mincey and JJ continue to grow. JJ has got a leg up. We were hoping JJ, coming in a year ago from junior college, that he would be ready to go. He had a spring season under his belt, but he got here at the end of July like, bullets flying. He really didn't have a chance. So now JJ with an offseason, JJ with a strength offseason, a nutrition offseason. He seems to be really confident right now, too. At the same time bringing Gerald along to where he can have a chance to compete, as well. I think we'll get there by practice 15. Right now, it's super, super early.”