In the waning seconds of tie game in Tennessee’s opener last season, an unknown transfer walk-on from Tusculum took the field for the first time in his collegiate career in front of a sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Aside from a few family and friends in attendance, no one noticed No. 97 in Orange on Tennessee’s field goal block team until the 6-foot-5, 292-pound Power Springs (Ga.) native got his hands on Georgia Tech’s kick, ultimately sending the Vols to a thrilling overtime win over the Yellow Jackets.

Following his signature moment, the walk-on proudly told reporters postgame, “I’m still Paul Bain from Champs.”

Not anymore.

“I know they’ll be hiring in a minute,” Bain said Tuesday, laughing.

Paul Bain hasn’t put in his two weeks notice with the sports retailer quite yet, but the senior defensive tackle no longer needs the part-time hours after being put on scholarship last week. His well-chronicled journey — from redshirting his lone season at Tusculum (a Division II college located about an hour east of Knoxville) to transferring to Tennessee and working two jobs to pay for his tuition (at Champs and on a horse farm) — has been worth all the work, perseverance and sacrifices.

“You have to work the extra mile if you really have a dream and you really want it. There’s countless hours that I was in the gym pumping iron past the workout days. … I was looking up stats of players playing on this level and comparing my height and weight. I knew where I wanted to be. I was chasing my dream,” Bain said.

“I felt like a ton of weight got lifted off my shoulders. It was really emotional for me and my family.”

Three years ago, Bain took a leap of faith by leaving Tusculum after one season and trying out at Tennessee. He thought his football career was over, but after “the most nerve-wracking 24 hours” he got the green light to become a walk-on for the Vols. Following a pair of long seasons, Bain took another “shot in the dark” last Tuesday when he strolled into Jeremy Pruitt’s office and asked him about his scholarship status. The senior had heard rumblings in the locker room his dream was soon to be fulfilled, but no one officially at Tennessee had told him anything.

Until Pruitt confirmed the rumors.

“I’m just used to taking shots in the dark, and hopefully, it hits. It hit again. I’m thankful for that,” Bain said.

Upon learning the news, Bain, too emotional, stepped out of of the locker room so his teammates wouldn’t see his eyes welling up. He called his mom, Paula, who immediately broke down crying.

“I’ve said it since my freshman year, Paul is the hardest working guy on this team,” junior linebacker Daniel Bituli said.

“Obviously, practicing, school and football alone is as hard as it gets, but to know that he was also working a job it’s unbelievable. I’m super happy for him.”