Not your grandfather’s Kentucky, but Kentucky nonetheless

Tennessee has absolutely dominated the Kentucky rivalry over the years in the series that was once known as the ‘Battle of the Barrel.’

I mean, it’s not even close. The Vols own a commanding 81-26-9 lead in what will be the 117th meeting all-time between the two programs come Saturday. The schools have met every year on the gridiron dating back to 1944 and UT rattled off 26-straigtht victories between the years of 1985-2010.

The Vols have won seven of the past nine meetings, but Kentucky has pulled off three wins since 2011. UK has tallied 11 of its 26 wins in the series in Knoxville, but last year’s 34-7 crushing defeat was the first at Neyland Stadium since the 1984 season.

“It means a lot,” cornerback Alontae Taylor said this week. “One thing [I knew] when I came in is that you don’t lose to Kentucky. We didn’t have that last year. I was watching the video when we had the goal line stop against Kentucky [2019] and it gave me chills. That’s who we are.

“This game is personal. I see a lot of things on social media how they are angry and how they are going to win out these last few games. We are coming off a BYE week and we are ready to play and show the world that teams can actually have success after a BYE week.”

Kentucky is Kentucky, many Vol fans will say. And I get it. In fact, I think this year’s Wildcat team is very similar to those of Mark Stoop’s past. But let’s get this out in the open: this is not your grandfather’s Kentucky football program anymore.

Stoops is the second-longest tenured Southeastern Conference head coach at nine years. Only Nick Saban’s 15 seasons at Alabama ranks higher. I’m not oblivious to the fact that the two programs are held in completely different regards, but let’s take a deeper look.

After failing to surpass five wins his first three years at the helm, Stoops put together four-consecutive winning seasons from 2016-2019. The Wildcats finished with a 5-6 overall record in the COVID-19 shortened year that featured an all-SEC regular season.

Kentucky has already ensured a .500 record this year but has three more winnable games following the Tennessee bout approaching.