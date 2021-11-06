Not your grandfather’s Kentucky, but Kentucky nonetheless
Tennessee has absolutely dominated the Kentucky rivalry over the years in the series that was once known as the ‘Battle of the Barrel.’
I mean, it’s not even close. The Vols own a commanding 81-26-9 lead in what will be the 117th meeting all-time between the two programs come Saturday. The schools have met every year on the gridiron dating back to 1944 and UT rattled off 26-straigtht victories between the years of 1985-2010.
The Vols have won seven of the past nine meetings, but Kentucky has pulled off three wins since 2011. UK has tallied 11 of its 26 wins in the series in Knoxville, but last year’s 34-7 crushing defeat was the first at Neyland Stadium since the 1984 season.
“It means a lot,” cornerback Alontae Taylor said this week. “One thing [I knew] when I came in is that you don’t lose to Kentucky. We didn’t have that last year. I was watching the video when we had the goal line stop against Kentucky [2019] and it gave me chills. That’s who we are.
“This game is personal. I see a lot of things on social media how they are angry and how they are going to win out these last few games. We are coming off a BYE week and we are ready to play and show the world that teams can actually have success after a BYE week.”
Kentucky is Kentucky, many Vol fans will say. And I get it. In fact, I think this year’s Wildcat team is very similar to those of Mark Stoop’s past. But let’s get this out in the open: this is not your grandfather’s Kentucky football program anymore.
Stoops is the second-longest tenured Southeastern Conference head coach at nine years. Only Nick Saban’s 15 seasons at Alabama ranks higher. I’m not oblivious to the fact that the two programs are held in completely different regards, but let’s take a deeper look.
After failing to surpass five wins his first three years at the helm, Stoops put together four-consecutive winning seasons from 2016-2019. The Wildcats finished with a 5-6 overall record in the COVID-19 shortened year that featured an all-SEC regular season.
Kentucky has already ensured a .500 record this year but has three more winnable games following the Tennessee bout approaching.
“It’s a huge week here, obviously, as we push forward to Kentucky,” Josh Heupel said during his Monday press conference. “Good football team, they play extremely well at home. Huge test for us to go on the road, night ball game, should be a great environment. One that our kids are looking forward to.
“We know that Kentucky is a really good football team. Got a chance to watch some video on them last week. Know the product that they’re going to put out there. They’re big, strong, athletic and physical. They know their schemes offensively and defensively extremely well.”
The Wildcats are 2-2 against Florida the past four seasons with a win in Gainesville back in 2018. Prior to the current stretch, Kentucky dropped 31 in-a-row to the Gators dating back to 1987. Stoops has led UK to five-straight bowl games, winning three, and has coached three consensus All-Americans as head coach.
Simply put, the days of 4-5 win seasons in Lexington are in the rearview – though it’s a never ending challenge competing in the SEC with a limited hand. Kentucky will never consistently out-recruit the likes of Florida, Georgia and Tennessee in the East, so this is a game fans expect to win every single year.
And the players take pride in it.
“You want to win these battles with Kentucky,” Memphis native Jabari Small said. “I know in middle school there’s a Tennessee versus Kentucky all-star game. It’s a big deal defending our state and winning the border. I’m excited for the game.”
Kentucky is Kentucky. It’s a hard-nosed football team that runs the ball well, plays sound defense and is great at the line of scrimmage. It’s your typical Stoops coached Wildcat football team – and that’s been a welcomed product in Lexington compared to decades of old.
It’s a team that can line up and beat you if you don’t come ready and prepared. Fans know that all too well from last season. It’s extremely well coached, but Kentucky is a team that has limitations on the offensive end and is not positioned to keep up with a Heupel-like attack.
It’s not a given anymore. Point blank – it’s just not. But fans won’t stray too far from the mindset that’s been apparent for decades. Nor should they. Because like this year’s Volunteer squad, every Tennessee team ought to be better equipped going to battle in this matchup.
It’s just not the guaranteed half of the sweep to end the regular-season anymore. But that’s OK. Tennessee fans deserve more, and it appears Heupel is on the right trajectory.