Oakland DB Woodi Washington continues to rise to the occasion
NASHVILLE — Oakland (Murfreesboro) defensive back Woodi Washington went from zero offers less than a year ago to one of the most sought after cornerbacks in the country. He's seen his soar again th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news