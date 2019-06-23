With a decision looming heading into the dead period, 3-star offensive lineman Richie Leonard took an official visit to Tennessee over the weekend and left with the Vols firmly in the mix.

The Cocoa (Fla.) High standout made his second trip to Rocky Top since the spring and told VolQuest that Tennessee getting the final visit before a July 5 decision was “definitely a positive.”

“My mind is not made up yet,” Leonard added.

"Tennessee definitely moved up my list after this visit.”

Leonard will commit on his mom’s birthday between Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Florida, Miami and Kentucky, where he was formally committed until April.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound guard/center used the visit to further develop his relationship with Will Friend and head coach Jeremy Pruitt. He believes the program is “heading up” and said his favorite part of the visit was “getting to spend a lot of quality time with the coaching staff.

“Coach Friend is just a good genuine guy. He genuinely cares for all the guys in his room. He’s also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met, too,” Leonard said.

"Coach Pruitt is just a very laid-back dude. Just talking to him, you’d never expect he’d be a college football at a place like the University of Tennessee because he’s just so laid back all the time, even in what might be dire circumstances. He’s calm, cool and collected.”





Leonard, who said the Vols “really like my footwork, ability to move and ability to play all three positions,” feels like a real priority for Tennessee, which recently added Javontez Spraggins and Cooper Mays to its commitment ledger.

“When I was here the first time for the Orange & White Game, they were real busy that weekend with all the official visitors and they wished they could’ve spent more time with me,” Leonard explained.

“So (this weekend) they wanted me to know how important I am with them. I wasn’t really too upset with that. They reassured me that I’m a priority at the University of Tennessee.”

Leonard, who had his Cocoa teammate Caziah Holmes on the trip this weekend, also has taken official visits to Kentucky and Georgia Tech, and he’s also gone to FSU and Florida unofficially this summer. As for what will be key factors in his decision?

“A little bit of everything,” he said. “Opportunity to have an early impact. The academics. The best relationships I have with the coaches.”