Tennessee exited spring practice with just 10 available scholarship offensive lineman — and that’s including a pair of former defensive tackles who flipped sides of the ball halfway through camp.

While reinforcements will arrive this summer, the Vols are still searching for immediate help up front, especially considering the continued uncertainty surrounding Trey Smith’s status.

The Vols are scouring the grad transfer and JUCO market, and could sign as many as two offensive lineman this summer, per sources.

With spring practices over and finals wrapping up, too, many players have already announced their intentions to find a new landing spot for 2018. Others could follow suit shortly.

Among those already on the market, Tennessee does not have any current interest in Georgia’s Pat Allen, who Will Friend recruited to Athens, and isn’t expected to pursue Florida’s Andrew Mike, either.

Meanwhile, several potential targets are off the board (Justin Murphy to UCLA, Toriano Roundtree to Colorado State and Breontae Matthews to UNC Greensboro).



Here are a handful of grad transfers the Vols make take a look at, though.

1. OG Dallas Warmack, Alabama

Reports surfaced Wednesday that the former 4-star Mays (Ga.) standout plans to graduate from Alabama this weekend and then transfer for a new school. Warmack actually redshirted in 2017, but was a backup the previous two seasons. As a redshirt junior, Warmack would have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is versatile enough to play guard or center. While Oregon is seen as the perceived favorite for the 6-foot-2, 310-pound interior lineman, Tennessee is certainly interested in a potential reunion with former Tide staffers Jeremy Pruitt and Brian Niedermeyer, among others.

2. OT John Cook, Central Arkansas

Cook was dominant at the FCS level, starting 24 games the last two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound tackle was a second-team FCS All-American in 2017, earning the Southland Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year honors after helping UCA finish second in the league in scoring and total offense.

3. OT Kevin Feder, Ohio State

Feder announced his transfer back in January, and like Warmack, the massive tackle still has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-9, 305-pound tackle played very sparingly for the Buckeyes during his first two seasons in Columbus, and he redshirted in 2017 with a foot injury. The New Jersey native is definitely considering Tennessee among his options, per sources, but it’s unclear how hard the Vols are actually pushing for the former 3-star recruit.

4. OG Terrell Cuney, Texas

While Tennessee would prefer instant impact offensive tackles, Cuney did start eight games at guard/center for Texas in 2017. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior has one year of eligibility remaining. Cuney is a former U.S. Army All-American from Jasper, Texas.

Other names available include Brinkley Jolly from Wyoming and Antonio Riles from Florida.