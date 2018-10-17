BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In the current era of college basketball so much hype centers around those programs that routinely collect superstar recruits, one-and-done NBA-type talent. It’s the blueprint that many aspire to but few have the ability to follow.

That particular blueprint played absolutely no part in the remarkable rebuilding job that Rick Barnes has pulled off at Tennessee.

The Vols certainly could have used an infusion of NBA type talent when Barnes took over a shell of a program that was reeling after parting ways with Donnie Tyndall after just one year due to NCAA issues at his prior stop.

Barnes didn’t go for the quick fix though. Not even close.

Instead he cobbled together a roster with under-the-radar recruits that had few, if any, high major opportunities.

Barnes’ first recruiting class, hastily thrown together after his arrival in the spring of 2015, consisted of Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander, Lamonte Turner and Shembari Phillips. Not exactly household names.

Phillips has since moved on to Georgia Tech, but Schofield, Turner and Alexander have become pillars of this program. Hitting on three-fourths of your signees in the late period after coming into a new job is impressive. To say the least.

Barnes and his staff deserve tons of credit for the way guys have developed but hitting on a player like Schofield who simply fell into your lap and has turned into an All-SEC player is a stroke of good fortune to put it mildly.

Taking a flyer on a raw big man like Alexander and have him blossom into an athletic rim-protector is what you always hope happens when you take a chance on someone like that.

Like Schofield, Turner was already a part of the class, but he had to sit out his freshman season because of academics and certainly was no lock to turn into what he has.

That trio has a special place in Barnes’ heart.

“When we look back on our time at Tennessee Kyle Alexander, Admiral Schofield, Lamonte Turner and I would throw in Brad Woodson and Lucas Campbell, those are the guys that really laid the foundation,” Barnes said.

“When you go into a program I don’t care what the situation was before you got there, you’re going to make changes. You’re going to try to build the culture that you want in place so you start with guys who will fit that, and I will always be thankful for Kevin Punter, he was the one player already in the program that truly bought in to what we we really wanted to see.”

Culture is much more than just a buzzword around Tennessee’s program. Lots of coaches like to talk about it. Not all of them have the force of personality to shape it into what they want and to fill it with young men who already do, or can be taught to share that same vision.

That’s firmly in place at Tennessee, but it didn’t happen overnight. And by this point it’s self-sustaining and that’s because of all those veterans on the roster. Veterans like Admiral Schofield.

“Culture’s very important. I can say, from being one of the guys that pretty much built it with Coach Barnes I see how much it really works. From recruiting to building chemistry on the floor it’s all about the culture you have in your program,” Schofield said.

“I’ve seen us grow so much from the first team that we had here. My second year here I honestly thought we had more talent than we what we had last year, but it’s all about the culture. Guys have to buy in, guys have to want to get better.

“If you want to be the best basketball player you can be, not just the best basketball player, but the best man you can be, then the Tennessee culture is for you. It’s about being unselfish and it’s about being a hard worker.”

Schofield—and others on the team—places so much importance on culture and what it can mean for a program that he’s serious about preserving it.

How serious? So serious is that if he sees a prospect on a visit who obviously isn’t a good fit, he’s not shy about sharing that opinion.

“We’ll tell coach when a guy is on a visit, like, ‘coach, he won’t fit in here. He won’t make it.’ We’ll tell the recruit as well if we need to, we’ll be like, ‘you won’t make it here bro, this isn’t the place for you,’” Schofield said.

“That’s because we want to keep the culture that we have. It’s a privilege to be wearing the Orange & White, it’s a privilege to be at the University of Tennessee. At the end of the day if you are a part of this program and you put in the work, you’re going to get better because of the culture, because of the people we have pushing us everyday.”

It’s obvious to anyone that bringing back your top six players from a 26 win team is probably going to lead to some on court success for a lot of the usual reasons. Guys are to the point where they know the system like the back of their hands. Players have been in a demanding strength and conditioning program for multiple years. Veterans appreciate how important defense is. Older players can handle going on the road better.

All that’s obvious.

What’s less obvious is how much having those kind of veterans Tennessee has benefits the culture of your program, and this group gets it. And that’s not an accident. This roster is built the way that Rick Barnes wanted it built.

“One thing we said we wanted to when we first got to Knoxville was we want to get old. We knew if we could get old we could have some success with our team it would help our recruiting. We’ve always tried to go after the best players, but when you’re not having success that most players want to be a part of it’s harder. Now that we’ve had some success, now that we’re older our recruiting has improved because there’s more interest because of where we are right now,” Barnes said.

“We also know that we’re not going to get away from the core of what our program is about. We have a core group of guys now and we want to have older guys in the program every year, and then you want to supplement that with players and some of them could maybe be here one or two years.

“We’ve gotten our program old and we want to stay old.”

Now those old guys look like they’re set up to do something special.