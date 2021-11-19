Olivier Nkamhoua is expanding his game and showing growth

It was a big offseason for Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua.

As a sophomore last season, Nkamhoua averaged just 2.3 points per game in 7.2 minutes, which was less than his freshman season production of 3.3 points in 11.4 minutes.

Nkamhoua knew it was a big offseason for him entering his third season in the program. Through two games, the early returns suggest that the Finland native has finally taken the jump that Rick Barnes has been waiting on since he stepped foot on campus.

“He’s grown a lot, in a lot of different areas,” Barnes told the media this week. “I still don’t think he’s even close to scratching the surface with where he can be, as he continues to understand the game the way he needs to.”

Nkamhoua has been terrific through Tennessee’s first two games. He’s averaging 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds, while shooting 54.2% from the field.

Against East Tennessee State on Sunday, Nkamhoua scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. He also pulled down eight rebounds.

“Learning which shots I’m supposed to take has been a big part of my growth here, and just learning what my role is,” Nkamhoua said. “Offense is kind of something that you don’t go looking for. Defense is where you put your mind to it, you put your effort to it, and the offense kind of comes. I’ve started to see what he (Rick Barnes) means more by that on offense. Everything flows, and you kind of just end up open if you’re doing the things you’re supposed to be doing, and then defense is where you really have to be locked in on the scouting report and on everything else.”

Where Nkamhoua has expanded his game the most is out behind the three-point line. In Tennessee’s (2-0) wins over Tennessee-Martin and East Tennessee State, he’s 3-for-5 from three. He was 2-for-2 against ETSU.

Even though Nkamhoua’s just begun stepping out to take shots from three, Barnes has always been comfortable with him doing so.

“I was always comfortable with him taking (three’s),” Barnes said. “But I wasn’t comfortable with him wanting to search it out like that is where he was going to be validated. I said, ‘You’re too good a player. You need to use your ability.’ He has touch. He can fly.

“I don’t think it’s any different than most young guys coming in. They feel like to impress people, coaches or whoever, they have to make shots and shoot the ball, and that’s the furthest thing. There’s a role that guys have to play, and he has bought into that role. There has never been a doubt about him shooting it because I’ve seen how hard he works at it, but what priority is he putting it into? When is defense and rebounding going to trump that, and when it does, it will become even easier for him. I think he’s getting to that point.”

This weekend will provide Nkamhoua an opportunity to truly show his progression. The Vols take on No. 5 Villanova (1-1) on Saturday and then will take on either No. 6 Purdue (2-0) or No. 18 North Carolina (3-0) on Sunday.

With a step up in competition upcoming, the more Nkamhoua will be at the top of other team's scouting reports.

“He’s going to have to learn how to deal with scouting reports,” Barnes said. “Can he continue to make the effort to get to the offensive boards when there’s a conscience effort to block him out? Can he block out? I thought he really showed the best poise he’s had since he’s been here when he got the ball in the low post. He’s a good midrange shooter, no question. Excellent 3-point shooter. He has been since he’s been here, but that was his primary focus. And we told him that’s the byproduct of all the other things.

“When he plays with rhythm, when he shoots it, most of us think it’s going to go in. Because he’s a worker and he’s worked at that. Starting to understand more how to develop his game from the inside out, both offensively and defensively, has been his biggest jump.”

Tennessee and Villanova are scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET.