During the week of Tennessee's regular season finale against Vanderbilt and as decisions for seniors loomed, Rodeny Garner said there was "unfinished business" on the Vols' defensive front.

Omari Thomas agreed and it's why the senior defensive tackle opted to return for a fifth season earlier this month, bolstering Tennessee's prospects on defense for its Citrus Bowl clash with Iowa on Jan. 1, 2024 and beyond.

"Really, I feel like this bowl game is going to give us the step to just go out there and continue to prove and show who we are everyday in this locker room," Thomas said. "That's something that we're really just trying to put out there, who we are as a Tennessee football team. This bowl game is going to give us the opportunity for that."

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Thomas has appeared in 47 games with 29 starts over the last four seasons. He totaled 41 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss during his senior campaign, spear-heading a Tennessee defensive line that was among the SEC leaders in stopping the run in the past two years.

Thomas was the key piece for the Vols' prospects next season. They are expected to return nearly everyone, including EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. who accounted for 8.5 sacks during an impressive sophomore campaign.

"The (next) step for us, I would say is just not being complacent," Thomas said. "We've seen what we can do, we've seen what we can be. But we need to keep that level up the whole time. I feel like times throughout the season where we would play on and off. We've shown what we can be. We can be a good defensive line for sure. We need to be able to play at that level every game."

Thomas' pending decision didn't kick in until the aftermath of Tennessee's 48-24 win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 25.

He was one of several seniors that had an extra year of eligibility available because of COVID and went through pregame Senior Day ceremonies but conversations with fellow teammates like offensive lineman Cooper Mays in the following days helped him decide.

"After the (Vanderbilt) game, we really got to it, trying to see what everybody wanted to do," Thomas said. "A lot of guys that want to be here, that have been through the program, just understand what the program can be. We just talked to each other. Me and (Mays) and the other guys, we just talked about coming back, just use who we are and just try to make the best out of it. We're grateful for our opportunity as well."

Thomas also leaned on the guidance of Garner, his position coach.

"(Garner) he was just telling me to do what's best for me. Do what I feel is best for me," Thomas said. "The best opportunity, where I feel I could contribute the most. Do I feel like I could be good in the league or come back to college and grow as a player, as well...He put the full decision in me and my family's hands. He just wants what is best for the player and that's what he did with me and family. We just felt like coming back to college was the best thing to do."

The common theme among Tennessee players that have already chosen to come back was the culture inside the team's facilities. That weighed heavily in Thomas' decision, too, so did the the aspect of being able to continue being himself.

"It feels good, being able to know that coming back, I get to be in this building every day and work with those same guys," Thomas said. "It gives me a good comfort and it allows me to be who I am. Just to come in everyday and be care free, have fun and be a leader. I'm glad I get to come back and build everyday."