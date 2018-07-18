ATLANTA — Jeremy Pruitt credits his passion, knowledge and desire to be a head coach to his dad, but it was a different lesson taught by Dale Pruitt that Tennessee’s first-year head coach harkened back to during a faux-controversy Wednesday at SEC Media Days.

“I grew up a coach’s son. Standing on the sidelines, your dad’s team is going 2-8, folks even in Rainesville, Ala., have an opinion,” Pruitt said.

“My dad told me, as long as they pay their money, they can say what they want.”

The Vols went winless in conference play last season, fired their fourth coach in a decade and had a clownshow coaching search, but Pruitt wasn’t answering a question about Tennessee’s fan base or the last decade of dysfunction on Rocky Top.

No, instead it was a response to a classic, silly summertime SEC beef.

Only at Media Days, y’all.

While Pruitt’s first SEC Media Days baptism (mostly) came and went without a fuss, the Vols’ new coach did (measuredly) clap back at former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, who caused a firestorm Tuesday by telling a radio station that the former UGA defensive coordinator doesn’t have the disposition to be a head coach.

"I don't know if his personality is fit to be a head coach," Murray said on 102.5 The Game.

"As a head coach, there's so many things that go into it. It's not just going out there and coaching. You have to deal with front office. You've got to go talk with the president. You have to deal with boosters. You have to deal with the offense. The defense. It's not just going in there and scheming it up. …

“I don't think he's the right guy to kind of be the CEO of a corporation. He's really good managing just a defense and being a defensive coordinator. He needs to prove to me that he can handle the whole ship. We'll see what happens this year. I don't think it helps that he doesn't have a lot of talent at Tennessee.”

Murray also added: "When he was at Georgia, the way he acted, the way he treated Coach (Mark) Richt, I thought was poor. He needs to prove to me that he can handle the whole ‘ship. For right now, I don't think he can.”

And there’s the real rub, and it doesn’t get more SEC in July than that.

Former player makes comment about former coach at former rival school — and boom — a mini-beef gets started. Fans from both sides then sprint to their corners and get ready for battle of Twitter-barbs.

It’s not surprising that Murray, who never crossed paths at UGA with Pruitt, or former UGA star defensive end David Pollack would come to Richt’s defense after years of rumbling rumors about staff dissension toward the end of Georgia’s 2015 season.