Volquest.com

Tonight, Tennessee and South Carolina get together in Columbia in a big game for both teams. We get the latest on the matchup from South Carolina's perspective from Chris Clark of Gamecock Central.





1. What's led to the drop off in Jake Bentley's numbers this year?

The offense has gotten off to some slow starts this season, and then the turnovers and drops by wide receivers have really hurt. Bentley has thrown an interception in every game except the first, and had a three-pick game on the road against Kentucky. To boot, there have been multiple plays that were either big first down chain-movers or even touchdowns that have been dropped by South Carolina receivers.

2. How big of an impact is Wonnum's return and how much has his absence affected the run defense?

Wonnum, in some ways, is the heartbeat of USC's defense. He brings size to the defensive line and can set the edge, stop the ball carrier, and rush the passer. He'll command attention. USC's missed him from a production standpoint, but also in the sense that it's diminished USC's depth up front. The Gamecocks were unable to have Wonnum and senior Bryson Allen-Williams on the field at the same time and had to move some things around up front to find the best combination in Wonnum's absence. USC played the run much better against Texas A&M last week, but Wonnum not being on the field has been noticeable.

3. What's the climate/vibe there with the Gamecocks sitting at 3-3?

Just from taking the pulse of the fan base in the avenues that we can doing this job, there is certainly frustration. USC fans were hopeful to score an upset over Georgia, and it was not the loss itself as much as how USC played in that contest in a loss. A road contest loss to Kentucky was also demoralizing because it was an unprecedented fifth straight to the Wildcats, and even though the Cats are good this season, USC didn't play well at all. The Gamecocks also got off to a slow start against Texas A&M and saw a comeback bid fall short. While the evidence is certainly there that new coaches don't always flourish from a record standpoint in year three, even prior to going on to great things, it is still a disappointment for fans. Many of USC's best players aren't playing up to standard right now, the team's turnover margin is not nearly as strong as it was last season, and the Gamecocks have not knocked off a ranked opponent yet this season.

4. How has year one been with Bryan McClendon as the play caller?

One can see the differences, if you look closely, that USC has hoped to implement this season. The Gamecocks have been more multiple (they opened the game against UGA in an empty set, for instance), have played with more tempo at times, and are more aggressive in terms of playcalling and downfield shots. It's been difficult to see the rewards for many of the reasons outlined above: USC is turning the ball over too much, dropping passes, and are too inconsistent in the run game. USC's identity is certainly much closer to Will Muschamp's vision, but the production has not been there on a consistent basis at this point. That's not to say the playcalling has been perfect, as it never is at any program, but one can watch the tape back and figure out what has often stymied the attack.

5. Where do you see the biggest match up advantage and disadvantage for the Gamecocks Saturday night?

For me, South Carolina's receiving corps should, on paper, be able to win some battles against Tennessee's secondary. I noted the inconsistency with drops, but if USC can get past that and back on the right track then there should be some opportunities to win some one-on-ones there.

While USC has to hope it can have another good performance against the run, especially against a Vol team that has struggled (against very good competition) to run it, I still believe the Vols' backs and receivers present some challenges with one-on-one matchups. Tennessee isn't afraid to push the ball downfield and could be in position to hit some big plays. That's something USC will have to be ready for in terms of downfield coverage and possibly getting into some jump ball situations.