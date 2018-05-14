Otey talks return trip to Tennessee, film feedback from Pruitt
NASHVILLE — Adonis Otey hadn’t been back to Tennessee since Jeremy Pruitt was hired, but the 4-star corner from Blackmon (Tenn.) changed that with a recent visit to Rocky Top.
The former Vol commit made the trip in early May with high school teammate Trey Knox and fellow 4-star corner Woodi Washington, and although Tennessee’s staff was out on the road recruiting that day, the visit allowed Otey to really get to know Pruitt for the first time.
“I learned exactly how coach Pruitt is. He’s going to keep it straightforward with you,” Otey said Sunday at the Rivals 3Stripe Camp in Nashville.
“That’s what I need out of a coach. He just kept it honest and told me what I needed to do to get better. Now I can go work on it and do it.”
The 5-foot-11, 182-pound corner sat in Pruitt’s office and watched film of his junior season, including Blackmon’s playoff loss to Oakland. Tennessee’s head coach was particularly blunt at times, but Otey appreciated the candor and feedback.
“He told me that I am a player. I can play,” Otey said.
“He just wants me to raise my motor more and show more ball skills. He wants me to run full-speed more.”
This spring, Otey participated in track and field at Blackmon, and the corner said he’s already noticed an uptick in his speed. He ran the 100-meters, the 4X100 and did the long jump.
“I feel like my speed has gotten way faster. Same thing with Trey,” Otey said.
“He came out and ran this year. He’s gotten a whole lot faster, too. We’ve been working hard.”
For the second straight year, both Otey and Knox earned invites to the Rivals 5-Star Challenge later this summer with solid performances Sunday. Otey continues to workout at defensive back at camps despite mainly playing quarterback for Blackmon this spring.
“I’m focusing more on quarterback this year because we need it,” he said. We don’t really have a lot of depth at that position. But during the season I’ll play both ways.”
Arkansas, Vandy and Louisville are among the schools currently recruiting Otey the hardest, but said he hears regularly from the Vols now, too. Pruitt invited Otey to come and camp this summer, allowing Tennessee’s staff to work with him 1-on-1. The in-state corner has accepted the invitation and plans on returning to campus in June.
“Last year, I didn’t really get tested as a corner because teams barely threw my way,” Otey said.
“I’m going to go to a lot of places and camp this summer. Tennessee, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Florida State.”
Otey has set a commitment date for Aug. 1.