NASHVILLE — Adonis Otey hadn’t been back to Tennessee since Jeremy Pruitt was hired, but the 4-star corner from Blackmon (Tenn.) changed that with a recent visit to Rocky Top.

The former Vol commit made the trip in early May with high school teammate Trey Knox and fellow 4-star corner Woodi Washington, and although Tennessee’s staff was out on the road recruiting that day, the visit allowed Otey to really get to know Pruitt for the first time.

“I learned exactly how coach Pruitt is. He’s going to keep it straightforward with you,” Otey said Sunday at the Rivals 3Stripe Camp in Nashville.

“That’s what I need out of a coach. He just kept it honest and told me what I needed to do to get better. Now I can go work on it and do it.”

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound corner sat in Pruitt’s office and watched film of his junior season, including Blackmon’s playoff loss to Oakland. Tennessee’s head coach was particularly blunt at times, but Otey appreciated the candor and feedback.

“He told me that I am a player. I can play,” Otey said.

“He just wants me to raise my motor more and show more ball skills. He wants me to run full-speed more.”