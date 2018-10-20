With top-ranked Alabama in town Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS), Tennessee will host a slew of priority prospects from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes.

The Vols will have handful of their commits in the house, too, including 4-star safety Jaylen McCollough, who is taking his one and only official visit this weekend. Also slated to visit officially is LSU cornerback commit Maurice Hampton. The Vols have long tried to get the Memphis native on campus.



Here's a look at some of the prospects scheduled to be in town Saturday...