After seeing his stock soar following an outstanding spring Bearden’s Drew Pember found himself with an ever expanding list of college choices including Tennessee, his hometown school.

What the Vols and others initially saw in Pember was a long athlete with a reliable three-point stroke that made him a prototypical ‘stretch-four’ man.

Diving deeper into their evaluations though, Tennessee and other high majors saw more than just a shooter. During the April evaluation period Pember proved to Rick Barnes and his coaching staff that he brought more to the table than just a sweet jump shot, and as a result, the Vols pulled the trigger on an offer.

“It was great, kind of a dream,” Pember told us at the time, when he received the offer in April. “Coach Lanier called me and just said I had an offer to Tennessee and they had really liked what they’d been from me this spring.

“The staff had been talking to me and they told me they were going to be watching me and they were really looking to see how hard I worked and how much I wanted it,” Pember said.

Pember becomes the Vols’ second commit in the 2019 class, joining forward Davnte Gaines.

We’ll have more on Pember’s decision later this afternoon.