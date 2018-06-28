Almost three weeks to the day after being named an Elite 11 finalist, fast-rising quarterback Brian Maurer committed to Tennessee over Ohio State, West Virginia and UCF on Wednesday.

Maurer’s world “got really hectic” after earning an invite to The Opening Finals, picking up offers from the Vols and Buckeyes and getting texts and phone calls from Chip Kelly, James Franklin and Jimbo Fisher.

But in a recruiting landscape where quarterbacks are coming off the board earlier and earlier each year, many folks are wondering why it took so long for schools to finally see Maurer’s talent?

“I think people are just opening their eyes,” West Port High coach Matthew Franklin told VolQuest.

“He got his first Power 5 offer his sophomore year. But a lot of people assumed he was going to commit to West Virginia. A lot of coaches reached out to me and said they didn’t think he’d be available because he was a lock to go there.”

Those assumptions nearly handed WVU one of the most high-upside quarterbacks in the 2019 class.

Maurer had strong reasons to consider the Mountaineers. They believed in him first. He was close with offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and he knew a lot about the program because Franklin was on staff as a student assistant and GA years ago.

Maurer nearly committed to WVU last summer,, but he held off and that decision ultimately helped the Vols find a late-bloomer for the 2019 class. It turns out, Franklin knew a lot about Tennessee, too, and he’s ecstatic that his quarterback ended up in East Tennessee.

“I don’t ever push a kid. It’s his life,” Franklin said.

“Hell, I lived in Sevierville (Tenn.) for a long time. I worked at Dollywood in the summers when I was in high school. So was really excited when he chose Tennessee because for awhile that was home for me.”