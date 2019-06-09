Washington D.C. safety Mordecai McDaniel took an official visit to Tennessee over the weekend and the 6-1, 195 pound safety left Rocky Top impressed with the people in the Vols football program.

“I really enjoyed myself. My family liked it as well. I could really see myself there,” McDaniel said.

“We enjoyed the people for how they are and how they treat one another. They really welcomed us. We were already like family. It was like they already knew us before we got there.”

The official visit to Knoxville was McDaniel’s 3rd official visit already as he visited Notre Dame and Florida back in April. He will see Penn State on June 22nd.

McDaniel enjoyed his time with the Vol staff especially head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“Coach Pruitt keeps it real with you,” McDaniel said. “He knows what he’s talking about. He knows what I can do. He’s turning things around down there.

“He’s a cool dude. He gets the players. He understands us. I like that.”

McDaniel spent a good bit of time in the film room with Pruitt and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, who McDaniel said he felt comfortable with.

“Coach Ansley broke down what I would be playing and how he would develop me. I like him,” McDaniel said. “He’s cool.

“They went over what they want me to be down there and that is a free safety. They showed me how I would fit into their defense. The biggest thing is the family atmosphere. My family thinks Tennessee is a good spot for me.”

While the visit to Rocky Top was good, impressing McDaniel and his family, the St. John’s College High School product is playing where his recruitment stands very close to the vest.

“Tennessee has the same chances that every school has,” McDaniel stated.