After recusing Tennessee’s botched coaching search, former Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer will manage the school’s athletics department for the foreseeable future.

Fulmer, 67, signed a new four-year contract as Tennessee's athletics director worth $1 million annually Wednesday, per a UT release.

"I am very grateful to Chancellor Davenport for the opportunity to continue to serve our outstanding university and its proud legacy," Fulmer said.

"The positive momentum established by our talented student-athletes, dedicated coaches, excellent staff, our great alumni and fans has united us all. I am excited to work alongside them as we push forward in pursuit of excellence in all sports."

The new deal runs through 2021, paying Fulmer $900,000 a year with a $100,000 retention bonus. Fulmer also was paid the prorated difference between his new salary and the $575,000 deal he agreed to last December when he took over for John Currie.

Tennessee would owe Fulmer 50 percent of the remaining salary if he’s terminated before December 2020, but the buyout figure drops to 33 percent in the final year. Fulmer would owe no buyout if he leaves his position as AD before the contract expires.

"Phillip has been a great partner over the last four months and I commend him for the wor he has done with our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Dr. Beverly Davenport said in a release.

"Phillip has been connected to the University of Tennessee and its athletics program for more than 40 years and he understands the expectations we have for our athletics department.

"He is surrounded by a very knowledgeable staff that is deeply committed to the success of our student-athletes. I look forward to our continued partnership."

Since taking over as AD on Dec. 1, Phillip Fulmer hired Jeremy Pruitt to rebuild the football program and Eve Rackham to overhaul the volleyball team. He also inked soccer coach Brian Pensky to an extension.

"We are all so much better when we are aligned and pushing ahead together," Fulmer said.

"A perfect example of turning challenges into opportunities is our men's basketball team this past season. When you care for each other, work really hard and no one cares who gets the credit, lots can be accomplished."