Dean Curley and Blake Burke each tallied RBIs and Christian Moore led the team with two hits.

Dylan Dreiling paced Tennessee at the plate, going 3-for-2 with a home run while Amick accounted for a game-high two RBIs. Cal Stark recorded a home run in the second inning.

Causey (3-0) earned his third win of the season. The starting right-hander went 6.0 innings, including five scoreless frames while allowing six hits and one earned run. He struck out 12 in 104 pitches.

After giving up a run in the first, Billy Amick homered in the bottom half to put No. 8 Tennessee ahead for good in a 6-3 victory in the first of three games against the Fighting Illini at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.

A.J. Causey tied a career high in strikeouts and three Tennessee batters mashed home runs as the Vols opened its series against Illinois with a win on Friday.

Casuey struck out the leadoff batter in the top half of the first in just three pitches but gave up a Cal Hejza double to left field in the following at-bat.

Camden Janik followed it up with a double to right-center that scored Hejza and gave Illinois (5-7) an early 1-0 lead with a scorer still in scoring position.

Causey managed to get out of the frame without further damage with his second strikeout and the top of Tennessee's order took advantage in the bottom half.

The Vols' first three batters recorded hits, starting with Moore's double to left. Burke doubled through the right side to score Moore and Amick put Tennessee ahead 3-1 with a two-run home run to right-center.

Causey had seemed to settle in in the second with two quick outs on a strikeout and ground out but Illinois threatened with back-to-back hits to get runners on the corners.

Causey got out of the inning unscathed with his fourth punch out in just 35 pitches then Stark added to the Vols' lead with his first homer of the season, a solo shot into the porches in left to go up 4-1 in the second.

After giving up some early base runners, Illinois had little answer for Causey over the next three innings. He tossed his 10th strikeout in the fifth to reach a season-high and help ensure his third-straight scoreless frame.

Causey tied his career high with his 12th strikeout, one of two to end the sixth with Tennessee still up three runs.

After going cold at the plate for three innings, the Vols started to heat up again in the sixth. Dreiling doubled off the wall in center to pave the way for Curley, who hit an RBI double to plate Dreiling and stretch the Vols' lead to 5-1 in the sixth.

In Tennessee's first inning without Causey, Hejza hit a grounder to short with two outs but Curley mishandled it, allowing Hejza to reach and give Illinois runners on the corners in its first significant threat in a couple of innings.

Left-handed reliever Andrew Behnke, who came in after Derek Schaefer relinquished a one-out walk was able to get out of the jam, though. He did it again in the eighth after Illinois got a pair of runners on with no outs before Behnke stranded both.

Dreiling added insurance in the eighth, just clearing the wall in right with one-out home run.

Illinois strung together a few hits and scored two runs in its final stand in the ninth but right-handed closer Marcus Phillips came out of the bullpen and shut the door to earn his first save of the season.