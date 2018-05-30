"It was a great experience," Mattison said. "It was my first time playing with coach Byron (De'Vinner) and I liked it. He's a great mentor and he keeps me on my feet in just my first time meeting with him. We played a lot of good competition and it taught me to focus on my job. Just worry about what my job is."

After impressing at the Rivals camp in Nashville earlier this month, Mattison spent last weekend in Atlanta playing in the Cam Newton Classic 7 on 7 tournament for the Southern Xpress (sponsored by VFL Jaylen Reeves-Maybin) with teammates Jaydon Hill, Eric Gray, Trenton Yowe and Malachi Moore.

"It's going good," Mattison said. "I got offered by Auburn the other day. I'm up to 10 offers now so I'm looking to earn more this summer."

A name starting to garner plenty of attention on the recruiting trail is Nashville (Hillsboro) athlete Gyasi Mattison. A strong spring in both 7 on 7 tournaments and the camp circuit has generated plenty of traction for the 3-star prospect, with more schools starting to express interest.

One offer he doesn't have but hopes to earn at camp next month is Tennessee. Mattison was offered by UT’s previous staff, but Jeremy Pruitt & Co., have been monitoring him and he has the interest in the Vols.

"I have interest in Tennessee," Mattison said. "I like the culture there and the vibe there. I like the facilities at Tennessee. The stadium is amazing."

So what does the 6-foot, 180-pound Mattison feel like he offers to a future school? He's got a great belief in his game and where he can continue to improve.

"My aggressiveness and I don't crack under pressure," Mattison said. "When I have a bad play, I bounce back from it and don't let it affect me. Just how I'm a ballhawk on defense. I don't get affected by people that are bigger. I'm going to go hard all the time."

So why the difference in the attention versus six months ago? It's pretty simple really and it comes from a total buy in with he pigskin.

"I'm more drilled in and focused over the last few months," Mattison said. "I wasn't ready for the recruiting and stuff at first. I was playing both baseball and football and I wasn't sure which one I wanted to do. I finally decided that I can really have a future in football and it's been going really well now that I've decided to focus on that."

Mattison hopes to continue the upswing in momentum with his recruitment, but at some point will settle in and figure things out. He's looking for the best fit for him.

"I want to find the school that fits best for me," Mattison said. "I want to find a spot that will offer me the chance to play and help me grow both on and off the field."

Rivals.com ranks Mattison as a 3-star cornerback in the class of 2019.