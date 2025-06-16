Popular SEC podcast doesn't have Tennessee as top 2025 home field advantage

The only school above the Vols was Florida , who Tennessee will have to travel to next season.

That SEC Podcast , a popular show covering all things football inside the conference, ranked UT at No. 2 in home field advantages for the upcoming season.

Is there a better home field advantage in college football than Tennessee's at Neyland Stadium?

The show highlighted every team's record at home over the past six seasons. Tennessee stands at 31-11 which was 10th among current SEC teams.

However, this includes 2019 and 2020 seasons under Jeremy Pruitt which were both less than ideal.

With the new rankings taking into account just this upcoming season, they gave their thoughts on why it landed so high.

"The last couple years, it has been elite," host 'SEC Mike' said. "They have one of the best home field advantages. I'm rating for this upcoming year. Because of Josh Heupel and everything they have done there, they've turned this, when you talk about feared, this is what I think about. I think about Tennessee. The only one that goes in there and beats them is Georgia, and hell, Georgia beats everybody."

"I'm not saying it because I'm a Big Orange homer, but the place is crazy," host 'Cousin Shane' said. "Especially at night, it is an awesome place, an awesome venue, awesome tailgating. We're throwing mustard bottles, golf balls, you name it. It's going to make its way to the football field. This is a violent place to play and they always find a way to keep it electric, even during TV timeouts."

The Vols will play home games against ETSU, UAB and New Mexico State in out-of-conference play with the bout vs. Syracuse being held in Atlanta.

In the SEC schedule, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt will make trips to Neyland.