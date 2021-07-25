Positional preview: The Quarterbacks

WHO'S BACK

Tennessee returns two quarterbacks with starting experience in Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer. The sophomore Bailey played in 6 of 10 games a year ago including starting 3. Bailey went 48 of 68 for 578 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Bailey’s 70. 6 completion percentage was the best of anyone a year ago.

Maurer, a redshirt sophomore, has 4 career starts and has played in 12 games in his career. For his career, the Florida native is 37 of 81 for 550 yards and 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

WHO'S NEW

Tennessee has welcomed two transfers this off-season in Hendon Hooker from Virginia Tech and Joe Milton from Michigan. Hooker chose the Vols back in early January when Jeremy Pruitt was the head coach and Jim Chaney the coordinator. Hooker did go through spring practice learning the new offense along with Bailey and Maurer.

Milton picked the Vols because of Josh Heupel and his offense. Milton is the biggest quarterback in the room, but he’s only been here since May and has yet to practice with this staff.

BY THE NUMBERS Column 1 Column 2 14 Number of turnovers by QB’s last season (9 ints, 5 fumbles lost) 45% Percentage of passing yards gained on first down in 2020 11.4 Average yard per completion in 2020

BIGGEST STRENGTH

In a room of unproven quarterbacks, the strength has to be Josh Heupel. The head coach has had success with quarterbacks in his offense everywhere he has been. And he’s done it with different types of guys.

Drew Lock thrived under Heupel at Missouri in the head coaches only stint in the SEC. In 25 games under the Vols head coach, Lock there for 7,363 yards, 67 touchdowns and 23 INT’s.

In the last two seasons (23 games) at Central Florida, Dillon Gabriel threw for 7,223 yards, 61 touchdowns and 11 INT’s.

Those’s numbers and the returning Vols lack of production are why Heupel is the biggest strength of the signal callers heading into the pre-season.

BIGGEST WEAKNESS