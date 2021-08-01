Positional preview: The Secondary

WHO'S BACK

Basically everyone from a year ago is back minus Bryce Thompson, left for the NFL and Keyshawn Lawrence who left for Oklahoma. Tennessee returns their starting safeties in Trevon Flowers and Jalen McCullough. They also return Theo Jackson at safety who played significant snaps last season. They return Alontae Taylor, Kenneth George and Warren Burrell who all started games at corner a year ago. Tennessee also returns Tamarion McDonald who played some safety and nickel last season as well as Doneiko Slaughter who started game one at nickel last year. Combined, the returning secondary has 77 total career starts.

WHO'S NEW

While it may look like Tennessee has some depth in the secondary, they weren’t deep enough at corner as Josh Heupel learned first hand in the spring. So Heupel went out and tried to solve that issue in the transfer portal as Tennessee brought in two corners from the SEC West in Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage and Auburn transfer Kamal Hadden. Hadden went through spring ball with the new staff at Auburn and decided to leave while Turnage left Alabama, headed to Georgia, left there and landed at Tennessee earlier this month.

Joining those two transfers as newcomers are high school signees Christian Charles, DeShawn Rucker and Kaemen Marley, who was a late summer arrival. Charles went through spring and has impressed he staff with his ability to play the ball and with his speed. Rucker is another who has impressed with his speed this summer consistently being at the top of the board in terms of miles per hour.

Marley will start his career at safety. It will be interesting to see what the evaluation of him is early in fall camp. Is he a safety? Does he grow into a linebacker or is he an offensive player?

INSIDE THE NUMBERS Column 1 Column 2 2 Number of interceptions by the Vols returning DB’s from last season 265.8 Average yards passing by opponents last season 77 Number of career starts by the Vols returning defensive backs

GREATEST STRENGTH

Experience. With 77 career starts and four players with double digit career starts, this group is pretty battled tested especially in the SEC. With the arrival of some speed and transfers there’s more competition especially at corner than there was in the spring.

The other strength of this unit is secondary coach Willie Martinez. The veteran Martinez has been a coordinator and a position coach in the SEC at three different schools and has over 30 years coaching experience. His secondary at UCF last year had three players taken in the NFL draft.

Given his resume everyone expects the Vol secondary to be improved in 2021.

BIGGEST WEAKNESS