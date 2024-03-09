Starting right-handed pitcher Drew Beam (3-0) went 5.0 innings, tossing five strike outs while allowing just four hits and one run in 65 total pitches to earn his third win of the season.

Reese Chapman paced the Vols at the plate, going 3-for-4 with six RBI, four of which came from a sixth inning grand slam. Blake Burke , Christian Moore , Dylan Dreiling and Dalton Bargo each accounted for a home run as Tennessee batters totaled 20 hits.

The No. 8 Vols used timely hitting, a six-run second inning and Illinois pitching woes to claim its third-straight series with an emphatic 24-1 win over the Fighting Illini at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

A steady rain that resulted in 45-minute delay did little to slow Tennessee down at the plate on Saturday.

For the second time in as many days, Tennessee wasted little time at the plate in the bottom half of the first.

Burke looped a double down the left-field line and Amick beat out a throw on an infield single to get runners on the corners with one out. Burke scored on a passed ball and Tears followed it up with a double to the wall in center to score Amick and put the Vols ahead 2-0.

It extended Tears' hit-streak to 14 games this season.

Beam got into a jam in the second as Illinois hit back-to-back singles to get a pair of runners on with one out, then Curley mishandled a hard-hit ball to short that loaded the bases with two down.

A ground out to Moore at second got Tennessee out of the frame unscathed and leave the Fighting Illini empty-handed through two.

As a second batch of rain moved in in the bottom second, Dalton Bargo and Reese Chapman got on base with walks, setting up Burke for his second double that scored Bargo.

A wild pitch two at-bats later scored Moore from third and swelled the Vols' lead to 4-0.

Illinois made a pitching change after starter Logan Tabeling allowed another walk, but reliever Sam Reed didn't fair much better. Dreiling blew the game open with a three-run home run over the wall in center to put Tennessee up 8-0.

The Vols didn't let up in the third, either.

Chapman reached second on a ground-rule double and Moore followed it up with a home run at the scoreboard in right to lead 10-0.

Beam retired his seventh-straight batter with another 1-2-3 frame in the fourth before the game settled into a rain delay.

Tennessee went down in order when play resumed and Illinois plated its first run in the fifth off of a Asher Bradd ground-out RBI to cut the Vols' lead to 10-1.

Tennessee got that run back in the bottom frame, though. Bargo led off with a solo home run to push its lead to 11-1. Burke added another with a three-run shot to right that open up a commanding 14-1 advantage.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth, Chapman mashed a grand-slam to left to continue the rout and open an 18-1 lead. The Vols plated four more runs in the seventh.